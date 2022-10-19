Las Lomitas district increases substitute teacher pay rates

The Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board raised its substitute teacher pay rates during an Oct. 5 meeting. Officials say the move will help attract and retain them, as districts across the state face shortages of subs. The district had not reviewed the substitute teacher rates since November 2020.

"You will remember that last year and already at the beginning of this year, we are definitely struggling with a lack of substitutes as (are) all school districts and we reviewed a variety of ways that we might be able to alleviate that concern," Superintendent Beth Polito told the governing board. "(Human Resource Specialist) Shante (Dillon) did a study of similar districts and rates that are being paid for substitutes and what you have in front of you tonight is an opportunity to get up to par with what other school districts are paying for substitutes so that we can hopefully secure more help."

Subs will now make $96 for up to, and including, one and one-half hours or two consecutive teaching periods.

They will earn $144 for over one and one-half hours and up to and including four hours or three consecutive periods (four if one is a prep period).

For over four hours of work, they will earn $240.