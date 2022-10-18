News

League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County

Coming up: Events on Atherton CityCouncil, Woodside Elementary School District and state ballot propositions

by Malea Martin / Almanac

The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions.

The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside.

Here's the event lineup, all of which are in-person:

Candidate forums

Atherton City Council Candidate Forum

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton

Also hosted by Menlo College political science students

Woodside Elementary School District Candidate Forum

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Woodside Elementary School, 3195 Woodside Road, Woodside

California State Propositions: Pros and Cons Presentations

Redwood City

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City, 2124 Brewster Ave.

For more information, visit the League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County webpage.

Malea Martin
