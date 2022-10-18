League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County

The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions.
The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside.
Here's the event lineup, all of which are in-person:
Candidate forums
Atherton City Council Candidate Forum
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton
Also hosted by Menlo College political science students
Woodside Elementary School District Candidate Forum
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Woodside Elementary School, 3195 Woodside Road, Woodside
California State Propositions: Pros and Cons Presentations
Redwood City
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave.
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road
Date: Sunday, Oct. 30
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City, 2124 Brewster Ave.
For more information, visit the League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County webpage.
