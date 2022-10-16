Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Measure V, Board of Supervisors, Portola Valley

Thus, Measure V faces a greater risk of running up against another law; commonly known as the "Law of Unintended Consequences." As voters, we need to stop and ponder: Do we really want to be voting on zoning matters – on top of all the other ballot initiatives – at every regular election, forever?

Measure V was drafted quickly in response to an urgent situation. Apparently there was no time for community meetings or public hearings that could have informed the drafting of the measure. While written by an attorney, the measure was not crafted by a specialist in land use law.

When it comes to ballot measures, my brother-in-law has always advised, "When in doubt, vote no." To me, a conservative decision would be to preserve the status quo by voting "No" on Measure V.

If people do not trust their City Council members, they typically support other candidates. That's what is happening right now in Portola Valley. Yet, in Menlo Park, two of the three incumbents are running unopposed for reelection – including the council member representing the Flood School site neighborhood.

Yes, problems do exist between volunteers, town staff and leadership. The town needs a council member who is willing to listen and work in tandem with residents and town staff. Mary Hufty has these skills, and her gentle and patient demeanor will provide reconciliation and a civil government.

Times have changed. Recently, after starting to study geology of the Wedge project site, in a phone conversation from a town lawyer, we were aggressively requested to not study the site. That was discouraging, and an odd request when geologic safety is involved. There was a reluctant admission that individuals of the town can do their own studies. The town should find ways to make the wheels of government work to utilize the benefits that volunteers can provide.

For many years I have been a volunteer donating my time and knowledge to work on geology problems in the town, and I am an original member of the town's Geologic Safety Committee. I have stayed out of town politics. Several years ago, my son and I corrected the location of the 1906 trace of the San Andreas fault in the town and corrected the geology of Coal Mine Ridge. We worked with the town's geologist at the time. Our work resulted in updating part of the town's geologic map in 2017 and a report that was published in a major peer-reviewed journal. That project was a good experience, even though it consumed a great deal of time.

In the Almanac's recent editorial comments about Mary Hufty, you missed the mark. Her skills as a family physician make her a valuable candidate for Portola Valley Town council. What you failed to explore is her skill as a great listener, and her abilities to probe all sides of an issue, a skill necessary to become a successful family physician. Her style is to carefully and quietly use a steady hand with a goal for reconciliation. Mary is spot-on in recognizing Town problems. There is concern that the town staff and leadership are reluctant to acknowledge the concerns and advice of volunteer committees and residents. Volunteers are a great resource. Many can provide professional expertise at no expense to the town. Mary knows that resident volunteerism has been the soul and strength of Portola Valley's successful government.

Laura will not be bought and is leading this race. We need a proven leader like Laura who understands and values the interests of our diverse and unique communities. Her priorities include:

The fundraising reports show that Laura has broad-based grassroots support with more total contributions this year. Unlike the evidence in her opponent's report, she does not have heavy special interest funding. And in contrast to her opponent who appears to be in the pocket of big developers pushing huge traffic-worsening and water-wasting projects that we don't need, Laura's financial support derives from neighbors across the district. I urge you to read the reports.

San Mateo County supervisor this year in the latest campaign finance reports. Not only has Laura been the leading fundraiser in this race this year, but she has also been up and down the district listening to residents' concerns, identifying unique community needs and leading in the fight to address the devastating effects of drought and to protect women's health and reproductive rights.

Ray has leadership skills that are gained from experience. Being in public office for a decade, versus his opponent's not even serving one term on her city council, shows Ray's commitment to his community. Making tough decisions and doing the people's work means that not everyone will like or agree with you. Communicating directly with constituents and stakeholders, instead of through fake polls and identity politics, means being directly in touch with communities and understanding their needs. Gaining the respect of constituents for finding common ground to solve problems comes from doing the work. Ray has the experience to represent us and deserves our vote to be our next Supervisor. Please vote for Ray Mueller for Supervisor.

Ray shared our stance of being against the Supervisors' proposed parcel tax. His opponent didn't. Voting your pocketbook is not something to sneeze at now when there is continued economic uncertainty and working families must do more to make ends meet when the cost of goods like groceries and gas continue to increase.

We were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that government works for all of us.

Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Measure V, Board of Supervisors, Portola Valley