Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Measure V, Board of Supervisors, Portola Valley

When in doubt, vote no on "V"
The original motivation propelling Menlo Park's Measure V was concern about a housing proposal for the Flood School site. With a new state law regulating school site housing, the Flood School site is now exempt from the provisions of Measure V.
Yet Measure V is still on the ballot. What should we do?
Measure V was drafted quickly in response to an urgent situation. Apparently there was no time for community meetings or public hearings that could have informed the drafting of the measure. While written by an attorney, the measure was not crafted by a specialist in land use law.
Thus, Measure V faces a greater risk of running up against another law; commonly known as the "Law of Unintended Consequences." As voters, we need to stop and ponder: Do we really want to be voting on zoning matters – on top of all the other ballot initiatives – at every regular election, forever?
If people do not trust their City Council members, they typically support other candidates. That's what is happening right now in Portola Valley. Yet, in Menlo Park, two of the three incumbents are running unopposed for reelection – including the council member representing the Flood School site neighborhood.
When it comes to ballot measures, my brother-in-law has always advised, "When in doubt, vote no." To me, a conservative decision would be to preserve the status quo by voting "No" on Measure V.
Gordon Lewin
Former board member of the Menlo Park City and Sequoia Union High school districts
Support Mary Hufty for Portola Valley Town Council
In the Almanac's recent editorial comments about Mary Hufty, you missed the mark. Her skills as a family physician make her a valuable candidate for Portola Valley Town council. What you failed to explore is her skill as a great listener, and her abilities to probe all sides of an issue, a skill necessary to become a successful family physician. Her style is to carefully and quietly use a steady hand with a goal for reconciliation. Mary is spot-on in recognizing Town problems. There is concern that the town staff and leadership are reluctant to acknowledge the concerns and advice of volunteer committees and residents. Volunteers are a great resource. Many can provide professional expertise at no expense to the town. Mary knows that resident volunteerism has been the soul and strength of Portola Valley's successful government.
For many years I have been a volunteer donating my time and knowledge to work on geology problems in the town, and I am an original member of the town's Geologic Safety Committee. I have stayed out of town politics. Several years ago, my son and I corrected the location of the 1906 trace of the San Andreas fault in the town and corrected the geology of Coal Mine Ridge. We worked with the town's geologist at the time. Our work resulted in updating part of the town's geologic map in 2017 and a report that was published in a major peer-reviewed journal. That project was a good experience, even though it consumed a great deal of time.
Times have changed. Recently, after starting to study geology of the Wedge project site, in a phone conversation from a town lawyer, we were aggressively requested to not study the site. That was discouraging, and an odd request when geologic safety is involved. There was a reluctant admission that individuals of the town can do their own studies. The town should find ways to make the wheels of government work to utilize the benefits that volunteers can provide.
Yes, problems do exist between volunteers, town staff and leadership. The town needs a council member who is willing to listen and work in tandem with residents and town staff. Mary Hufty has these skills, and her gentle and patient demeanor will provide reconciliation and a civil government.
Chester Wrucke
Cima Way, Portola Valley
Former opponents support Mueller for supervisor
We were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that government works for all of us.
Ray shared our stance of being against the Supervisors' proposed parcel tax. His opponent didn't. Voting your pocketbook is not something to sneeze at now when there is continued economic uncertainty and working families must do more to make ends meet when the cost of goods like groceries and gas continue to increase.
Ray has leadership skills that are gained from experience. Being in public office for a decade, versus his opponent's not even serving one term on her city council, shows Ray's commitment to his community. Making tough decisions and doing the people's work means that not everyone will like or agree with you. Communicating directly with constituents and stakeholders, instead of through fake polls and identity politics, means being directly in touch with communities and understanding their needs. Gaining the respect of constituents for finding common ground to solve problems comes from doing the work. Ray has the experience to represent us and deserves our vote to be our next Supervisor. Please vote for Ray Mueller for Supervisor.
Virginia Chang Kiraly and Steven Booker
Laura Parmer-Lohan leads on campaign funding
She's done it again! Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan has outraised her opponent for
San Mateo County supervisor this year in the latest campaign finance reports. Not only has Laura been the leading fundraiser in this race this year, but she has also been up and down the district listening to residents' concerns, identifying unique community needs and leading in the fight to address the devastating effects of drought and to protect women's health and reproductive rights.
The fundraising reports show that Laura has broad-based grassroots support with more total contributions this year. Unlike the evidence in her opponent's report, she does not have heavy special interest funding. And in contrast to her opponent who appears to be in the pocket of big developers pushing huge traffic-worsening and water-wasting projects that we don't need, Laura's financial support derives from neighbors across the district. I urge you to read the reports.
Laura will not be bought and is leading this race. We need a proven leader like Laura who understands and values the interests of our diverse and unique communities. Her priorities include:
• Reducing the impacts of drought
• Investing in wildfire prevention
• Protecting our coastline, beaches, open spaces, and water resources
• Fighting for reproductive freedom
Laura is the only candidate endorsed by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte and CAL FIRE – she deserves your vote.
Sandra Schatz
San Carlos
All I have to do is look at who’s financing each side to know which one has my interests in mind as a home owner and tax payer in Menlo Park. The NO side is backed by big developers, a wealthy woman who doesn’t even live in Menlo Park (what’s her interest???), and housing advocates from elsewhere in California. The YES side is funded by small donations from families in Menlo Park.
I would encourage people to offset the NO organizers votes, but they can’t even vote in Menlo Park!
The way to vote is really very clear. When in doubt, vote with your neighbors and not with wealthy corporations and special interests.
I hope San Mateo County will take it from a long-time resident of Ray Mueller’s city, Menlo Park. The only thing Ray has been consistent about is changing his mind. He changes positions as often as he changes socks, and always calculating what will get him “more” politically. The people of Menlo Park can’t count on him. The people of San Mateo won’t be able to either. Vote Laura Parmer-Lohan