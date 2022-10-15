Election guide 2022: Key local races that you need to know about

This general election, The Almanac staff has created a voter guide that offers key takeaways for local races and measures, plus candidate profiles and forum videos, in an effort to give voters all the tools they need to make an informed decision.
Nov. 8 is fast approaching, but many will make their choices well ahead of time as they mark up their ballots, which were mailed to voters starting Oct. 10. Completed ballots can be submitted at drop-off locations through Election Day, or at 45 locations across San Mateo County that will also be open for in-person voting. For those who haven't registered to vote, you've got until Oct. 24. Check your registration status here.
Our three-member editorial board is making endorsements in several key races: Menlo Park City Council District 4, Menlo Park Measure V, Portola Valley Town Council, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 and Woodside Town Council.
We'll continue to add content to this page ahead of Nov. 8. Come back to AlmanacNews.com on election night for results, analysis and reactions.
Menlo Park City Council
Who's running? Two longtime Menlo Park residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki are competing for the second time since 2018 to represent District 4. Learn more about the candidates, find out how much money they have raised and see who our editorial board endorsed.
How many seats are up for grabs? One.
Measure V, Menlo Balance ballot measure
What city measure is on the ballot? In Menlo Park, city residents will be voting on Measure V, the citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that would restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. Read our editorial board's endorsement and find out how much money the two sides have raised.
Portola Valley Town Council
Who's running? Vying for seats are incumbent Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau. Learn more about the candidates, find out how much money they have raised and see who our editorial board endorsed.
How many seats are up for grabs? Three.
Atherton City Council
Who's running? Incumbents Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, longtime town volunteer Greg Conlon and Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.
How many seats are up for grabs? Three.
Ravenswood City School District board of trustees
Who's running? Incumbent Tamara Sobomehin is going for another term, as well as Mele Latu, who was appointed in December 2020 to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of Stephanie Fitch. The candidate pool also includes aerospace engineer Manuel López and educator Laura Nunez. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.
How many seats are up for grabs? Three.
Woodside Fire Protection District
Who's running? Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for a four-year seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.
How many seats are up for grabs? One.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.