Election guide 2022: Key local races that you need to know about

How many seats are up for grabs? One.

Measure V, Menlo Balance ballot measure

What city measure is on the ballot? In Menlo Park, city residents will be voting on Measure V, the citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that would restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. Read our editorial board's endorsement and find out how much money the two sides have raised.

Portola Valley Town Council

Who's running? Vying for seats are incumbent Mayor Craig Hughes, retired family physician Mary Hufty, Planning Commission members Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau. Learn more about the candidates, find out how much money they have raised and see who our editorial board endorsed.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three.

Atherton City Council

Who's running? Incumbents Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, longtime town volunteer Greg Conlon and Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three.

Ravenswood City School District board of trustees

Who's running? Incumbent Tamara Sobomehin is going for another term, as well as Mele Latu, who was appointed in December 2020 to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of Stephanie Fitch. The candidate pool also includes aerospace engineer Manuel López and educator Laura Nunez. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three.

Woodside Fire Protection District

Who's running? Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for a four-year seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much money they have raised.

How many seats are up for grabs? One.