Menlo Park's Measure V puts the future of zoning in the public's hands

This November, Menlo Park voters face a critical question on housing and the longstanding ability of the City Council to make land use decisions, with Measure V proposing a significant power shift away from public officials on future development.

If passed, the citizen-sponsored ballot measure would restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. Any changes to so-called "R1" lots would instead have to be voted on by the general public at a regularly scheduled election.

At the heart of the debate is the Ravenswood City School District's effort to build housing for school employees on a former school campus that is currently zoned for single-family uses. The ballot measure would prevent the project from moving forward at least as currently envisioned and could scuttle the plans entirely.

Proponents say Measure V is a necessary check on the council's power, and that preventing the erosion of single-family uses is best controlled by a vote of the people rather than by their elected representatives.

Opponents of Measure V criticize the effort as a way to kill affordable housing for low-income families serving in public schools. Current City Council members have said the measure is the wrong choice, and that stripping the city of its power to directly make land use decisions would have far-reaching consequences beyond just Ravenswood's teacher housing plans.

The debate encompasses numerous larger issues that face Menlo Park, including whether the city is capable of generating enough affordable housing to meet the needs of lower-income residents; whether it can meet state-mandated housing goals; sky-high teacher turnover rates; and whether the City Council can be trusted to make rezoning decisions in sensitive areas of Menlo Park.

Many of these issues were front and center at The Almanac's recent Measure V forum, hosted on Oct. 6. Proponents of Measure V were represented by Nicole Chessari, a lawyer who is the co-founder of the initiative and Menlo Balance, and the opposition was represented by Margarita Méndez, a member of Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes (MPNAH) and a public school teacher who lives in Menlo Park. A recording of the forum is available on The Almanac's YouTube channel, almanacnews.com/youtube.

Low-income housing

While both sides of the issue tout themselves as supportive of teachers and low-income housing, Chessari and Méndez made their cases for why their side is the best choice to support low-income housing. Chessari says that Measure V promotes quality housing, whereas Méndez says it deters high-density housing.

Chessari said that Measure V supports "quality over quantity" in housing, and that it would not bring down the quantity of housing that Menlo Park needs in order to fulfill housing element requirements, citing an independent report commissioned by the Menlo Park City Council.

However, the report commissioned by the council says the opposite: Measure V would "limit the city's ability to efficiently provide housing at a variety of income levels," as well as limiting high-density housing to certain areas of Menlo Park. The report found that the ballot measure is inconsistent with several elements of Menlo Park housing goals and policy.

Chessari said that Menlo Park needs housing to be in areas of the city where it makes the most sense.

"Measure V promotes quality housing in neighborhoods to prevent excess of traffic," Chessari said. "And (it promotes) quality housing for affordable housing, multi-family housing in resource-rich areas where they're supposed to be putting it anyways."

Méndez disagreed, saying that Menlo Park needs a diversity of housing and Measure V would make Menlo Park struggle to reach the housing goals required by the state. Menlo Park was sued for failing to comply with state-mandated housing laws, and the city settled the case in 2012.

"If Measure V proponents were truly pro-teacher and pro-housing, they would've written a provision in their measure for affordable housing, and they didn't," Méndez said. "Measure V is not pro-teacher or pro-housing, it's just making housing harder to build."

The Measure would impact 53 lots in Menlo Park that currently have something other than single family homes, including the Menlo Park Fire Protection District's headquarters on Middlefield Road. These lots range from 0.1 acres to 41 acres, according to Menlo Park's report. R1 lots make up 44% of lots in Menlo Park, leaving 56% of the city unaffected.

Chessari said that the majority of the 53 lots are not developable anyway, as 30 of the affected lots are under half an acre, the minimum size to be considered by Menlo Park for inclusion in the housing element. Another nine are churches and an educational facility, which Chessari claims can build anyway under recently passed Assembly Bill 2295. However, churches are not included under AB 2295. The list also includes two lots of vacant land above 0.5 acres and multiple schools.

"If Measure V passes, (schools, churches and the fire district) won't be able to do redevelopment of their land without an expensive citywide vote," Méndez said.

Chessari instead said that the number of developable lots on the list of 53 parcels was minute in the grand scheme of Menlo Park's developable land.

"Are we really going to put our single family home neighborhoods at risk of irresponsible zoning by City Council because it wants to control 1.1% of single family home parcels?" Chessari said.

Flood School housing plans

In Menlo Park, the Ravenswood City School District has been trying to redevelop a vacant 2.6-acre lot on the former site of the Flood Magnet School in Suburban Park. The school district owns the property and aims to build 90 units of low-income housing prioritized for staff. The proposal, which has not been formally submitted to the city, sparked a great deal of pushback from surrounding residents.

When asked to respond to allegations that Measure V was an effort by NIMBYs to block affordable housing at the Flood School site, Chessari said the proposal was how she became aware of the zoning issue. She said that residents of Suburban Park wanted a smaller project with 60 units, with 30 guaranteed for teachers and an existing access point to be reopened.

"I think that NIMBY is a very vague term that gets applied to anybody that wants to protect their neighborhood," Chessari said. "... (Measure V) gives people a vote, it gives them a right, it gives them a voice when the City Council won't listen."

Méndez was asked to respond to worries about the problems a high-density housing project could bring to a neighborhood, particularly related to construction and traffic. She said that there needed to be support for the Ravenswood site when an owner wants to build affordable housing for staff.

"Where are the teachers going to go?" Méndez said. "...We know how important schools are and teachers are and we know Ravenswood is underfunded."

She added that the revenue stream of the housing development would be vital for an underfunded school district, and that anything under 90 units would "kill the project."

Of more than 2,600 students in San Mateo County school districts who experienced housing instability over a recent three-year period, 58% of those students were attending Ravenswood City School District schools, according to a Stanford study. Ravenswood City School District has a budget of over $45 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, while the adjacent Menlo Park City School District has a budget of about $65 million.

AB 2295

The passage of a new law, AB 2295, impacts the Flood School site and has changed the conversation surrounding Measure V. Under this new law, school districts can build 30 units per acre on their property for staff housing without getting a zoning change from the city. However, it's not certain whether a project at that density is a viable option for the Flood School site. The bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28 and goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

Méndez said building through AB 2295 it is not a viable option for the Ravenswood City School District, saying that housing is expensive to build in the Bay Area, and the density offered by AB 2295 would not get a developer to sign on to the project.

"Affordable housing development is complicated and this bill is only a week old," Méndez said. "We think it would be helpful in many parts of California, but here in the Bay Area not only is it expensive to live, it's expensive to build."

Méndez added that she had spoken to an affordable housing expert who said that the density allowed by AB 2295 was lower than many local low-income housing projects for teachers, including Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City at 41 units per acre, and that Palo Alto will build up to 80 units/acre.

Chessari objected, saying that under AB 2295 the Ravenswood City School District could build 78 units with no requirement to rezone the lot. The school district has previously said that a project of that size is not a viable option.

Chessari added that under AB 2295, Ravenswood City School District would be required to offer the housing first to its own staff, then to the staff of Menlo Park City School District. Chessari alleged that this would not be guaranteed if the housing on the Flood School site was built through traditional rezoning. Ravenswood officials have repeatedly said school district employees will get first dibs on available apartments, and any remaining units would be offered to the public.

"The part of AB (2295) that makes this even better for the community is it guarantees more teacher housing than the owner is willing to offer without Measure V," Chessari said.

Méndez rebutted this, saying that Measure V was only designed to block teacher housing at the Flood School site. But even with the new state law, the city shouldn't make Ravenswood wait a year or lower the density from the initial 90 units.

"It's not about just the 76 houses, there's not a builder who can do that," Méndez said. "Funding for affordable housing is competitive."

Possible compromise

Méndez and Chessari also addressed the talks of a possible compromise to win neighborhood support for the Flood School project.

Méndez said that the school district doesn't have an architectural plan yet to compromise on, since the project is still in its beginning stages. Once it's formally submitted, the project would have several opportunities for public input throughout the approval process, citing opportunities with the planning department, Planning Commission and the City Council, where residents could have come to a compromise in the traditional planning process.

The ballot measure is the reason there isn't a formal project to debate.

"We're stalled," Méndez said. "Because Measure V was put on the ballot this whole thing is stopped and we're spending all of our time trying to explain that we need this affordable housing for teachers."

Chessari countered that once zoning is changed for a project, citizens had little to no input. She claimed that new state laws allowed for approval through a ministerial process, where there would be no California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) or environmental review processes.

However, since the city has not received a formal project application it has not yet determined the extent of environmental review for the project. And even under AB 2295, projects are still subject to the environmental review process.

Chessari said that there was a discussion about applying Measure V's zoning regulations to all R1 parcels excluding the 53 listed in the report, which was rejected by the City Council. The compromise also included lower density for the Flood School site and a secondary access point to decrease traffic.

"People didn't have a say (after zoning was changed). People have a say when the zoning gets changed, that's what Measure V does," Chessari said.

Endorsements

The Yes on V campaign is supported by Peter Ohtaki, who's running for Menlo Park City Council. The campaign touts that entirely funded by residents, and taking no money from special interest groups. The Yes on V campaign website can be found at menlobalance.org.

The No on V campaign has been endorsed by the San Mateo County Democrats, the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County and YIMBY Action. Endorsements have also come from 40 current and former public office holders, including state Sen. Josh Becker and state Assembly members Marc Berman and Kevin Mullin. Four out of five current Menlo Park City Council members, except Drew Combs, have said they will be voting no.

A full list of endorsements is available at protectteacherhousing.org.