Atherton hosts meeting on housing element Tuesday night

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 11, 2022, 10:43 am 0
A sign on a table reads "How can Atherton reach its housing goals?" at a community meeting to discuss the state's housing requirements in Jennings Pavilion at Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton on April 26, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

As the town of Atherton awaits feedback on its draft housing plan from the state, the City Council will host a forum and community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The town is tasked with planning for 348 new housing units over the next eight years, a substantial jump from the previous cycle.

Residents have called on town officials to fight the state on the housing element. The draft housing element approved by the City Council went with a growth plan that leans into accessory dwelling units (ADUs) over multifamily housing.

The town asks residents to take this ADU survey as part of the housing element process.

The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Atherton Council Chambers, 80 Fair Oaks Lane. You can also participate on Zoom.

