In split vote, Las Lomitas school board opts not to oppose Menlo Park's Measure V ballot measure

"It's important to take a position as a governing board," said Hopkins, noting that its bylaws encourage it to take stances on policies that decrease segregation. "We don't have anything to lose by taking a position. ... We encourage our students to take risks, and to advocate for themselves. ... it's incumbent on us to do the same."

The resolution was modeled off one the Menlo Park City School District board created, but failed to endorse last month . The Las Lomitas board first considered denouncing Measure V at its September board meeting.

Trustees Heather Hopkins and Molly Finn were strongly in favor of denouncing the measure, while Gautam Nadella abstained to vote and board President Jason Morimoto voted against the resolution , which stated that the board: "Urges the voters of Menlo Park to reject any measure that would seek to limit the ability of city planners and elected leaders to expand access to affordable housing, thereby allowing Menlo Park to be a place where all members of our community are valued and may live, work, and thrive."

Proponents of Measure V, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, say that it will keep streets safer from increased traffic and force developers to work with residents. Critics say the bill could heavily delay the development of affordable housing and prevent Menlo Park from reaching its state-mandated housing goals. It would put up roadblocks to future projects like developing the Ravenswood City School District's vacant Flood School campus for teacher and staff housing.

With two members voting in favor, one against and one abstaining, the Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board of Trustees failed to pass a resolution coming out against a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing.

Nadella said he joined the board to help its schools and that regardless of his views as a Menlo Park resident, he felt uncomfortable with the school board taking a position on the measure that's not directly relevant to it.

"We are a small district," she said. "We are 100 feet from the Menlo Park district, at any time we could be annexed. Our voice in this absolutely matters. ... It's confusing to me that any property owner would sign up for restrictions on its land."

Finn said she couldn't sit silently about Measure V. She noted that the Menlo Park district chose not to take a stand because foundation members threatened to withhold donations from the district if board members came out against the measure. Las Lomitas has heard no such feedback, Finn said.

The measure's limits on building housing would affect the district's bottom line since whenever housing is built the district takes in developer fees, she argued. The district took in $241,000 in developer fees during the 2021-22 school year, according to an Oct. 5 staff report .

Hopkins and Finn said they both received emailed comments both in favor of the board opposing Measure V. Three members of the public commented during the meeting urging the board to denounce the ballot initiative.

The board, which shrunk down to four members in August when trustee Cynthia Solis Yi moved to New York , needs the majority, three members, to approve items on the agenda.

"It's a really tough topic that I think is very complex," he said. "I don't have an issue taking a position on a controversial topic that directly impacts our staff. ... Measure V does not."

Brian Ross, a municipal financial adviser, and Paige Winikoff, an attorney and parent, will join the board then. Hopkins and Nadella will fill seats with full, four-year terms, along with newcomer Ross. Winikoff will fill a shorter two-year seat.

The board is set to return to five members when new trustees are seated in December. The November election was canceled because the same number of candidates filed papers for the number of open seats.

The board opted to not appoint a new member when Solis Li resigned because of the brevity of the length of the appointment would be so short.

But this may not be economically feasible for cities in San Mateo County. There are limitations on the building spelled out in the new law: school districts are only entitled to build up to 30 units per acre on sites located in jurisdictions in metropolitan counties. The housing advocacy group Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County previously told The Almanac that they didn't see a project at that density being financially feasible for the Ravenswood district.

A new state law, Assembly Bill 2295 allows for any local school governing boards to render a city or county zoning ordinance inapplicable when building workforce housing. Permitted uses of the property include classroom facilities and housing for staff.

A piece of the Las Lomitas Elementary campus is zoned for single-family residential uses, but it’s unclear what the rest of the zoning for the school is, Polito said. She said that the district is working with the town to get a clear answer on the zoning.

Karen Grove, a Menlo Park resident, co-chair of the No on V campaign and former Las Lomitas district parent, said Measure V will have a "devastating impact on Ravenswood teachers," urging the board to support other local teachers and staff. Grove has contributed $50,000 to the No on V campaign, according to campaign finance filings.

"This (Measure V) limits what we can do with our land for teacher housing," she said, noting that it’s already difficult to recruit and retain teachers, and that laws like Measure V could make it more difficult to build housing in the city and could only stand to worsen the issue.

Former Las Lomitas board trustee Christy Heaton said she understand it was hard to come out against a ballot measure, but asked the board to formally oppose Measure V.

In split vote, Las Lomitas school board opts not to oppose Menlo Park's Measure V ballot measure

Citizen-sponsored initiative aims to preserve single-family zoning by putting all upzoning proposals to a citywide vote