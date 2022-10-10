Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council

Nash was a member of the Oak Knoll PTO board, as well as having involvement in 4H, coaching soccer and other community-building endeavors, including serving as a chicken leader in 4H and coaching children's soccer and baseball. Nash got invested in city politics through the project to add sidewalks on Santa Cruz Avenue and served as a member of the city's Bicycle and Complete Streets commissions. In 2018, she was elected to the City Council and is currently serving as mayor.

Nash's first childhood home was in Menlo Park District 4, and she says she was in and out of the area for years before settling there 35 years ago. She worked at Genentech for 13 years before having three children, when she moved into community service.

Ohtaki also chaired Menlo Park's housing element committee in 2013. Ohtaki unsuccessfully ran as a Republican candidate for California State Assembly District 24 in 2016 and 2020, as well as running for U.S. House of Representatives, District 16 in the June primary against incumbent Anna Eshoo.

Nash and Ohtaki were both born in Menlo Park. Ohtaki earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University. His public service includes serving on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors from 2007 to 2010, when he was elected to the City Council. He served two terms from 2010 to 2018, including two years as mayor, before losing his bid for a third term to Nash.

In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Only voters residing in District 4 neighborhoods, which include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real, will vote in the race between Nash or Ohtaki on Nov. 8.

"We need to restore (the police department) and provide them the tools that they need to help in enforcing," Ohtaki said. "Whether it's hate crime laws or other investigative work that they do to make our streets safer."

"We've had an issue with the revolving door over the last couple of years, we need to make it a better place to ... retain the highly qualified employees that we have," Ohtaki said.

Ohtaki cited the gymnastics program, holiday tree lighting, Easter egg hunt and Fourth of July parade as examples of the city failing to bring back programming that was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nash pointed out that the city is currently hiring staff to reopen the gymnastics program next month and that the council was committed to bringing back those events and already had them on the city calendar.

While both Ohtaki and Nash said that the city needs to return to pre-pandemic staffing and programming, their perceptions of the city's progress differed.

Ohtaki chaired the city's 2013 housing element committee, overseeing the creation of the first Menlo Park housing element to comply with state requirements since 1992. Ohtaki said that high-density housing needs to be built near transportation and transit corridors to decrease traffic from new units on Menlo Park roads. Ohtaki said that the state does not contribute to the cost of infrastructure changes that he foresees being necessary as the city's population increases due to SB 9, such as classrooms and streets.

"I believe our residents have all moved here, invested their life savings in houses, to have quiet streets that their kids can grow up on, good schools, and the quality of life that is part of being a resident of Menlo Park," Ohtaki said. "We want to make sure that we preserve those good things."

SB 9 allows property owners in single-family zones to subdivide their lots and build up to two units on each resulting lot, resulting in a maximum of four units, without the need for discretionary approval from planning commissions or city councils. SB 9 has been in effect since January of this year.

Ohtaki said that the controversial duplex law, SB 9, is one of the greatest issues facing Menlo Park at the moment, and he opposes it. Ohtaki says that he believes in "preserving and protecting" Menlo Park neighborhoods and that the state law endangers them.

Nash commended the City Council for hiring three new traffic officers in June, restoring the traffic division to the level it was at before the pandemic.

Nash said she didn't solicit endorsements from anyone other than the San Mateo County Democratic Party and Sierra Club, both of which she received. She was also endorsed by the YIMBY Action San Mateo County Chapter, Peninsula for Everyone.

She said that she's glad Sheeper and the city could come to an agreement, which ended up being the one-year contract the city of Menlo Park put wanted, rather than the five-year contract he sought.

"It was an incredibly awkward situation where we are negotiating, so I have to take the hard line," Nash said. She added that negotiating transparently is very difficult, and that was the only way to do so.

Nash has faced some criticism over her June comments about Tim Sheeper, the contractor that manages Burgess Pool, saying that she would rather shut down the pool than accept the five-year deal Sheeper offered, which included compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and to end a revenue-sharing agreement.

Nash said that she believes the problem to be in the past, and sees no point in looking back, despite some lingering tensions on the council she hopes to move past.

Nash's tenure on the council has been marked by moments of tension, namely a closed session meeting to evaluate the city manager scheduled for a time that two city council members, Ray Mueller and Drew Combs, could not attend. The meeting ended up being rescheduled.

Nash said that the current council doesn't always vote in the same pattern, though she acknowledged that her beliefs are more in step with Jen Wolosin and Cecilia Taylor. She said they all work with different council members on different issues.

Ohtaki said that he would bring a fresh perspective on finances to the council with his background in economics and would look at issues from an "analytical standpoint" while trying to come to a compromise.

"Being in a democracy, I like having different views," Nash said. "I like having people working together. And I would love to see, you know, everyone being kind and charitable,(and) assuming that everyone's coming from the best space."

Ohtaki claimed that only 10 lots would be affected by the passage of Measure V, a number far smaller than the 53 single-family zoned lots identified by city staff that are currently developed with something other than single-family homes. They include churches, private schools, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District headquarters, and a water district.

As a candidate who is campaigning on his financial expertise, Ohtaki said he isn't concerned about the city's financial liability in any potential lawsuits that could result from Measure V passing. Nash, however, said that there is a strong chance of legal challenges if Measure V passes, which she called "onerous" on city taxpayers.

Despite the council losing the power to rezone the Flood site if Measure V passes, Ohtaki said he doesn't believe Measure V will affect the council's ability to broker a compromise between the school district and the nearby residents.

"Nobody is wanting to change what is currently single-family housing zoned for single-family housing, where we have a detached single-family home," Nash said. "That is not up for discussion. There's a lot of misinformation, and, honestly, scare tactics being used."

The distinction between the two candidates when it comes to Measure V is clear: Nash is opposed and Ohtaki supports it. If it passes Nov. 8, the ballot initiative strips the Menlo Park City Council of its ability to rezone any single-family property, forcing any development proposals requiring such a zoning change to receive voter approval in a regular election year.

Ohtaki stated that he wants to see teacher housing at the site, but did not say how much.

"There needs to be more discussion, basically, between residents that are concerned about the site and the school and just sort of trying to reach some sort of ... (understanding of) what is the magic number? Or is there one? It's something where I'm hoping that we can actually build housing there."

"We do tend to like to have a vigorous debate in our city around development. And I do think there is the opportunity to get to a compromise on that project. And therefore, I do think most residents will support that once that project gets further along." Ohtaki said.

The site of the former James Flood Magnet School has been the focal point of recent debate over high-density housing. Ravenswood City School District, which owns the property, hasn't put forward a formal project but said it wants to build a 90-unit low-income housing complex that would give priority to Ravenswood teachers and staff. Some nearby residents have fought for fewer units on the property and a second access road to decrease traffic, spearheading a ballot initiative, Measure V, in reaction.

"Obviously, jobs are good, but jobs need housing, and that's all part of the mix. I would like to see the USGS have as much housing as possible. I know that economically, typically, you need to have some commercial to balance the housing," Nash said, adding she'd like to see a mix of affordability levels.

Both Ohtaki and Nash see the site as ideal for some amount of high-density housing. Ohtaki thinks the housing development should be built close to Middlefield Road for easy access to public transportation, away from existing commercial buildings. Nash said she wants to see enough housing to handle any influx of workers that could come from the mixed-use site.

The USGS site remains unsold after a recent auction in August. The federal property at 345 Middlefield Road in the Linfield Oaks neighborhood, dubbed Rockaway Grove, is over 17 acres and includes buildings and laboratories, as well as the GeoKids day care. The minimum bid on the federal auction site was set at $120 million and required a $750,000 deposit in order to participate.

Ohtaki said Parkline is a good site for housing, especially since it is at a walkable distance to the Caltrain station. A mixed-use development that includes high-density housing would be best, but Ohtaki initially said that Parkline should be no taller than three stories, and then taper down to two stories in areas near existing residential buildings. The developers current proposal, however, calls for five or six stories for the tallest building, down to two stories beside residential developments. Ohtaki was not aware of the developers current plans and housing projections until being informed during the interview. Upon learning this, Ohtaki said they could go as high as four stories if the fourth was set back.

Nash said that as a sitting council member with a project on the table, she is unable to speak about Parkline, except to say that she hopes to see housing built at the site.

The Parkline project is a large mixed-use revamp of the SRI International research facility in Menlo Park. The developers plan to build housing as one of the several uses on the 63-acre campus.

Menlo Park has several large and potentially controversial development sites either in the works or on the horizon: The Parkline project that aims to transform SRI headquarters, the still-unsold United States Geological Survey (USGS) campus, and the former Flood School site.

If a problem did arise with SB 9, Ohtaki said he plans to fight it at the state level, while Nash said she would look to what Menlo Park could do as a community.

Nash said that with the minimal number of SB 9 applications that have been filed in Menlo Park, it's not imperative to fight it. She said that if there was an influx of applications, the council would take a closer look at the law.

"I have many people who are concerned that their permits, not just for multifamily, but just in general, are taking longer than they would like," Nash said. "So, I'd much rather see our efforts put toward things that actually help our residents day-to-day, rather than doing something like fighting a state law," adding that she saw "very little benefit to doing that."

Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council

Two candidates diverge on housing plans for the city