News

Car crash causes gas leak, forces evacuations at Sharon Heights Shopping Center

Multiple agencies respond due to potential hazard

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 9, 2022, 9:43 am 0

No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations, police said.

A car crashed into a gas line at the Sharon Park Shopping Center in Menlo Park on Oct. 8, 2022. Courtesy Getty Images.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center, according to a press release. Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.

The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Car crash causes gas leak, forces evacuations at Sharon Heights Shopping Center

Multiple agencies respond due to potential hazard

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 9, 2022, 9:43 am

No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center, according to a press release. Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.

The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.