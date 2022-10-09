Car crash causes gas leak, forces evacuations at Sharon Heights Shopping Center

No one was injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas line in a Menlo Park shopping center, causing a large gas leak and evacuations, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m., when Menlo Park police responded to the collision in a rear parking lot at the Sharon Heights Shopping Center, according to a press release. Officers then teamed up with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and officers from Palo Alto and Atherton to conduct an evacuation of the shopping center due to the potential hazard caused by the gas leak.

The gas leak was capped by PG&E crews at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly thereafter.