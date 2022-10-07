Saturday comedy shows bring laughs to The Guild, Stanford Live

It looks to be a very funny weekend on the Peninsula with comedy shows Saturday at both Stanford Live and Menlo Park's Guild Theatre. Stanford Live hosts two shows with comedian Ian Lara and The Guild presents a comedy showcase hosted by Austin Carr.

Lara, who last year was featured in the Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy showcase, performs Oct. 8 at Stanford's Bing Studio.

Stanford Live recently added two comedy shows to its fall lineup, including this Saturday's performance by Lara, as well as an appearance by Atsuko Okatsuka on Nov. 5.

Lara made his debut on Comedy Central in 2017 and has been seen on the first season of NBC's "Bring the Funny." He made his late-night TV debut in 2019 on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." He has a special debuting on HBO next month.

Ian Lara performs Oct. 8, 7 and 9 p.m. at Bing Studio, Stanford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.