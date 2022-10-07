Arts

Saturday comedy shows bring laughs to The Guild, Stanford Live

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 10:42 am
It looks to be a very funny weekend on the Peninsula with comedy shows Saturday at both Stanford Live and Menlo Park's Guild Theatre. Stanford Live hosts two shows with comedian Ian Lara and The Guild presents a comedy showcase hosted by Austin Carr.

Comedian Ian Lara performs Oct. 8 at Stanford's Bing Studio. Courtesy Stanford Live.

Lara, who last year was featured in the Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy showcase, performs Oct. 8 at Stanford's Bing Studio.

Stanford Live recently added two comedy shows to its fall lineup, including this Saturday's performance by Lara, as well as an appearance by Atsuko Okatsuka on Nov. 5.

Lara made his debut on Comedy Central in 2017 and has been seen on the first season of NBC's "Bring the Funny." He made his late-night TV debut in 2019 on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." He has a special debuting on HBO next month.

Ian Lara performs Oct. 8, 7 and 9 p.m. at Bing Studio, Stanford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

Comedian Austin Carr hosts a comedy night featuring five comedians at Menlo Park's Guild Theatre. Courtesy Austin Carr via Facebook.

At The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, Bay Area standup comedian Austin Carr hosts an evening of comedy highlighting five comedians, Oct. 8. Carr created the live panel show "Talking After Sets" and has even taken his act to the high seas, hosting the Comedy on the Bay cruise out of Fisherman's Wharf. The evening also features comedians Nick Scarpino, Janesh Rahlen, Sara Rooker, Butch Escobar and Mark Smalls.

Comedy Night with Austin Carr and Friends takes place Oct. 8, doors at 7 p.m. at The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit guildtheatre.com.

