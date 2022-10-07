Both sides debate Menlo Park's Measure V and the future of the Flood School housing at Almanac virtual forum

Representatives from both sides of the debate on Measure V, a ballot initiative facing Menlo Park voters in November, spoke at a forum hosted by the Almanac Thursday, Oct. 6 to make their case for and against the measure.
The proponents of Measure V were represented by Nicole Chessari, lawyer and co-founder of Menlo Balance, which authored the bill. The opposition was represented by Margarita Méndez, a member of Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes (MPNAH) and a public school teacher who lives in Menlo Park.
“Where are the teachers going to go?” Méndez said. “... We know how important schools are and teachers are and we know Ravenswood is underfunded.”
Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher densities. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a vote on a regularly scheduled election. Both sides have been claiming to support housing and teachers, but differ on the methods show that support.
“Measure V promotes quality housing in neighborhoods to prevent excess of traffic,” Chessari said. “And (it promotes) quality housing for affordable housing, multi-family housing in resource-rich areas where they’re supposed to be putting it anyways.”
Almanac Assistant Editor Kevin Forestieri and Reporter Cameron Rebosio asked Chessari and Méndez about the bill’s effect on low-income housing, flood school and a possible compromise at The Almanac's virtual forum, which ran for 45 minutes with nearly 150 viewers tuning in.
If you missed the forum, find out where both sides of Measure V stand on these issues and more, on The Almanac's YouTube page at almanacnews.com/youtube to watch a recording of the event
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I hope it’s finally clear to everyone that the only thing stopping new teacher housing are the business executives of the RCSD. The organizers of Measure V and surrounding community offered to compromise at 60 units reserved ALL for teachers, faculty, and staff and they refused citing lack of profits. Now AB2295 limits the property to 75 units and the RCSD has the same story - lack of profits. This was never about teachers. The only ones working against Ravenswood teachers is their own administration and their demand that they turn a profits off the backs of their own people.
If they wanted to truly house teachers they could be building 60 units for teachers TODAY. Ask the RCSD why that’s not happening.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
54 minutes ago
Registered user
54 minutes ago
Thanks to those involved in the video, very well done and moderated. After watching, I am not sure the downside for homeowners who live in single family neighborhoods of voting yes (other than virtue signaling). Interesting that the No side stated clearly that the flood site is the "last open parcel of land" available in Menlo Park. Other than rezoning, MP will not be able to build all the state demanded housing, which will be typical of most built out town in CA.