Stanford professor named co-winner of Nobel Prize in chemistry

Stanford Professor Carolyn R. Bertozzi is among three winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2022, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Bertozzi and co-winners Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless won "for the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry," according to a news release from the academy.

Bertozzi is the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and the Baker Family Director of Stanford ChEM-H.

The announcement praised Bertozzi for taking "click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms."

The academy described Bertozzi's breakthrough research as having a major impact in the field.