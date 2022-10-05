County provides updates for Middlefield Road construction

With construction on Middlefield Road underway — as part of the Middlefield Road Improvement Project — San Mateo County has provided updates so that pedestrians and businesses in the area know what to expect, as well as to avoid any potential delays in travel.

Roadway reconstruction work is being performed on southbound Middlefield Road, from Dumbarton Avenue to First Avenue. San Mateo County says that impacts to businesses in the area where the construction work is occurring are expected.

From First Avenue to Third Avenue on south Middlefield Road, there will be electrical, irrigation, and sidewalk work taking place. Pedestrians and businesses near the area should expect noise impacts, according to San Mateo County.

Between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue on southbound Middlefield Road, businesses and pedestrians near the area should expect noise impacts due to jackhammer work, sidewalk demolition and debris removal from trucks.

All three of the aforementioned locations will have dust control efforts in place for the duration of the work being performed, according to San Mateo County.