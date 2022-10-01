Police arrest two Redwood City men following robberies at rare coin business in Menlo Park

Two Redwood City men were arrested on Sept. 29 following multiple robberies of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park according to police.

The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and the business had allegedly been robbed of rare coins and money several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.

A 24-year-old male and 46-year-old male, both from Redwood City, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Menlo Park Police recovered some of the stolen items after receiving a search warrant following the arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.