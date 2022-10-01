News

Burglary reported in Atherton on Friday night

Someone broke into a house on the 300 block of Fletcher Drive in Atherton on Friday, Sept. 30, evening, according to police.

Sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a security alarm activation, according to a press release. Police say the burglar broke a rear window to get into the home, but they don't know yet what was taken from the home.

Police sent out a message to residents on Friday warning them that crime tourism gangs that they believe to be responsible for burglaries over the last several years in town have returned to the area.

"It is strongly suspected that these criminal gangs have returned to the area and are thought to have been responsible for recent burglaries in Hillsborough and in Los Altos Hills," wrote Police Chief Steve McCulley in the note.

The Almanac has reached out to the Atherton Police Department for more details on the burglary.

