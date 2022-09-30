PV Town Council hopefuls talk housing, wildfire risk at The Almanac's virtual forum

The five candidates seeking three open seats on the Portola Valley Town Council this fall fielded questions on housing, concerns about town staff's response times, wildfire risk and more at The Almanac's first virtual candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Taking into consideration questions submitted from readers, Almanac Assistant Editor Kevin Forestieri and Reporter Angela Swartz asked candidates about planning for housing, how to enhance fire safety, discord between residents and town staff and the council, and more, during the 75-minute forum.

About 180 people tuned to the forum on Zoom to see all five candidates — Mayor Craig Hughes, Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, former candidate Mary Hufty and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau — square off on these topics.

If you missed the forum, find out where the candidates stand on all these issues and more, on The Almanac's YouTube page at almanacnews.com/youtube to watch a recording of the event.

Election Day is Nov. 8. The Elections Office will begin mailing ballots no later than Oct. 10.