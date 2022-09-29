SFO Airport worker strike ends after tentative deal reached

A strike involving San Francisco International Airport restaurant employees has ended after the workers' union reached an agreement with the airport's consortium of restaurants, union officials announced Thursday, Sept. 29.

The three-day strike that started Monday with about 1,000 workers with the union Unite Here Local 2 caused many of the restaurants to close this week, but an agreement was reached late Wednesday between the union and the restaurants and the union's bargaining committee unanimously approved it.

Details of the agreement will be released after all of the workers have a chance to vote on it Sunday, Oct. 1, according to the union, whose workers said they hadn't had a raise in three years and had been in negotiations with the consortium of airports for the past nine months.

"This victory shows the world that fast-food jobs can in fact be good, family-sustaining jobs, and it's all because workers had the courage to strike," Unite Here Local 2 president Anand Singh said in the announcement of the agreement.

SFO officials also announced the reaching of a tentative deal and said restaurants at the airport were starting to open Thursday, but hours and food options may be limited as workers and deliveries return to normal schedules.