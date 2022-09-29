Menlo Park Library festival highlights the art of storytelling

The Menlo Park Library has a good story to share — actually many good stories— throughout the month of October. The library kicks off its seventh annual Storytelling Festival with StoryFest on Oct. 2 in a hybrid event, offered both in person at the Menlo Park Library and online.

StoryFest offers a taste of the tales to come with an array of stories shared by both professional storytellers and talented young people. It's the first of five Storytelling Festival events held during October.

Other festival events highlight individual storytellers at in-person events. Alicia Retes shares Native stories, Oct. 9 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; Tim Ereneta relates Afghan, Kazakh and Uyghur folktales Oct. 18 at the Menlo Park Library; John Weaver tells seasonal stories Oct. 20 at the Belle Haven Branch Library; and the festival concludes on Oct. 26 at the Menlo Park Library with Charlie Chin sharing Chinese folktales in the "tea house style."

StoryFest takes place Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. at the Menlo Park Library, 800 Alma St., Menlo Park and online. Admission is free. For more information, visit beta.menlopark.org.