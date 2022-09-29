News

Clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Thu, Sep 29, 2022, 11:37 am

Six clerks and servers in Menlo Park have been cited for the sale of alcohol to minors following a decoy operation by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police.

The violation carries a minimum fine of $250, and possibly 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. The ABC also plans to pursue action against the alcohol licenses of the businesses that violated liquor laws by selling alcohol to minors.

The citations were made as part of a series of compliance checks statewide to reduce the underage purchase of alcohol.

Every time the Almanac publishes an article about people cited for selling alcohol to minors you don't include the locations. While not naming the people who were cited is a reasonable policy I think it is appropriate and useful information to identify the names of the businesses that were cited, otherwise it is a pretty useless article.

