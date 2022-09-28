Sen. Becker holding virtual town hall meeting focusing on adolescent mental health

State Sen. Josh Becker will host a virtual "town hall" meeting with experts to discuss ways to build mental health wellness in adolescents.

The panel discussion, which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28, noon to 1:30 p.m., will include former Los Gatos mayor Marico Sayoc, executive director of Counseling and Support Services for Youth (CASSY); Mary Cheryl B. Gloner, CEO of Project Safety Net; and David J. Miklowitz, director of the Max Gray Child and Adolescent Mood Disorders Program at UCLA's Semel Institute.

The experts will discuss how to help adolescents struggling with emerging mental illness get the diagnoses and treatments they need and how to identify and address common stressors in a young person's life so that they do not escalate into mental health crises, Becker said in an announcement.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration can be found here.

"I also want to acknowledge that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicidal thoughts often are the result of untreated underlying mental illness. If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, please seek immediate help: National Crisis and Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Dial 9-8-8," Becker said.