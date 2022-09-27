Federal grant will help pay rent for 15 foster youth in San Mateo County

San Mateo County will be able to help pay rent for 15 local young adults transitioning out of foster care, thanks to a federal grant of just over $340,000.

The funding is part of a nationwide award of nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county is among just 17 winners in 11 states to receive the award, designed to provide housing assistance to young adults at risk of becoming homeless.

In San Mateo County, the grant will provide 15 young adults ranging from 18 to 24 years old with vouchers they can use to subsidize rent, according to a county news release.

Each participant will receive on average about $1,700 a month in rental assistance for up to 36 months. County officials said the area's fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,631 a month.

"This is great news because the high cost of housing often forces our foster youth to move away once they age out of the system – or too often become homeless," said Ray Hodges, executive director of the County Housing Authority. "When these young adults move away or become homeless, they often lose connections with their friends and their support systems."