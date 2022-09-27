Dramatic spike in abandoned huskies end up at local animal shelter, leaving many up for adoption

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is experiencing a large spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter.

The shelter has 15 huskies and husky-mix dogs currently available for adoption. The animals appear to be the latest in a long history of trendy animals made popular by pop culture, Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager, said.

The husky trend might be caused by Game of Thrones, the popular book and television series, which has animal characters that are dire wolves.

"The dire wolves have a wolf-like and even husky appearance. It is possible that fans of the saga were looking for their own replica dire wolf and found the husky. But unfortunately, they may not have prepared for this special and energetic breed,” Martin Tarbox said.

The husky and husky mixes represent 50% of the shelter's current total dogs available for adoption, she noted.