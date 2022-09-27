News

Dramatic spike in abandoned huskies end up at local animal shelter, leaving many up for adoption

'Game of Thrones'-like animals possibly root cause of the trend

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

This husky mix is one of 15 awaiting adoption from the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. Courtesy of PHS & SPCA.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is experiencing a large spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter.

The shelter has 15 huskies and husky-mix dogs currently available for adoption. The animals appear to be the latest in a long history of trendy animals made popular by pop culture, Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager, said.

The husky trend might be caused by Game of Thrones, the popular book and television series, which has animal characters that are dire wolves.

"The dire wolves have a wolf-like and even husky appearance. It is possible that fans of the saga were looking for their own replica dire wolf and found the husky. But unfortunately, they may not have prepared for this special and energetic breed,” Martin Tarbox said.

The husky and husky mixes represent 50% of the shelter's current total dogs available for adoption, she noted.

“Huskies and husky mixes are being surrendered to our shelter and found as strays in record-breaking numbers. These dogs require a lot of activity, both physical and mental. They can be quite independent and escape artists. Because we fully understand the needs of this breed, we are placing our adoptable huskies and husky mixes into homes that are experienced with this type of dog,” she said.

Huskies and husky mixes are not only beautiful dogs, but they make excellent family pets, Martin Tarbox said. They are known for their loyalty and thrive on the company of humans.

Staff and volunteers recently organized a “husky hike” along the Bay Trail in San Mateo with many of the adoptable dogs. Each husky and husky mix available is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The adoption fees for the dogs are $160 and include a free training package, toy, leash, collar and harness.

Anyone interested can view the adoptable huskies and husky mixes and photos from the husky hike on the the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA website. The shelter is located at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. Their phone number is 650-340-7022.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

