Gavin Newsom signs bill aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

by Tony Hicks/ Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 10:12 am 1
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Sunday he has signed a bill cracking down on catalytic convert thefts. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced Newsom has signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.

AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The law would also prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

SB 1087 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they're the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.

Information on both bills can be found at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/.

Tecsi
10 hours ago
Better late than never, but why is our CA legislature so slow on recognizing these issues.

The theft/fencing business model has been known for over 5 years!

