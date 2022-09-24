Community briefs: star party in PV, talk on helping kids develop emotional vocabulary and more

Woodside Elementary Garden Fest on Oct. 18

Woodside Elementary School will host its 2022 Garden Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Proceeds from the annual PTA fundraiser will go toward new picnic tables in the school garden.

For more information, go here.

Portola Valley 'star party'

Portola Valley's Nature and Science Committee is hosting an evening of star watching on Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Town Center fields, 765 Portola Road.

You'll be able to view the moon and Saturn through telescopes and participate in other night sky activities.

Portola Valley neighborhood clean-up day is Oct. 1

Portola Valley will host a free neighborhood clean-up day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 to 11 a.m.