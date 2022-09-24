Community briefs: star party in PV, talk on helping kids develop emotional vocabulary and more

Woodside Elementary Garden Fest on Oct. 18
Woodside Elementary School will host its 2022 Garden Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Proceeds from the annual PTA fundraiser will go toward new picnic tables in the school garden.
Portola Valley 'star party'
Portola Valley's Nature and Science Committee is hosting an evening of star watching on Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Town Center fields, 765 Portola Road.
You'll be able to view the moon and Saturn through telescopes and participate in other night sky activities.
Portola Valley neighborhood clean-up day is Oct. 1
Portola Valley will host a free neighborhood clean-up day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Bring a copy of your GreenWaste garbage bill or the mailer insert as proof of residency.
Talk on helping kids develop emotional vocabulary
The Parent Venture and Sequoia Union High School District will host a talk on helping kids build a vocabulary around their feelings with Deborah Farmer Kris, an author and child developmental expert from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, online.
