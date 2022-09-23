Crime Briefs: men arrested for hunting deer in PV and man convicted of murder for EPA shooting

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call its anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

The suspects were booked at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, hunting during darkness, discharge of a firearm on a public road, use of artificial light while hunting and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Around 12:45 a.m., deputies heard a gun shot and saw a car speed off near the Portola Valley Garage, an auto repair shop. When the pulled over the car, they saw a rifle in plain sight. They then arrested the two men, who they allege were hunting deer.

Fuentes is set for sentencing on Jan. 12, 2023, and had already been sentenced to about 84 years in prison for the Colorado killing, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fuentes was convicted for the Colorado killing and then was extradited to San Mateo County, where a jury convicted him of first-degree murder with the special circumstances of lying in wait and use of a firearm, as well as attempted premeditated murder, prosecutors said.

Fuentes then returned to the Bay Area and was arrested three days later, East Palo Alto police said. Cardenas and Silva remain at large.

Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas and Fidel Silva as the two shooters and driver in the case and learned that the trio after the shooting had gone to Grand Junction, Colorado, where Fuentes committed another fatal shooting on July 16, 2011.

Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.

Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, San Mateo County prosecutors said on Sept. 14.

Crime Briefs: men arrested for hunting deer in PV and man convicted of murder for EPA shooting