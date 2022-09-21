News

Three Ravenswood candidates running as a slate

'Ready Set Ravenswood' is made up of two current trustees and one newcomer

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 21, 2022, 11:49 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Ravenswood School District's administration offices, located on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall.

Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.

Mele Latu. Courtesy Mele Latu.

They face off against newcomer Manuel López, an aerospace engineer who's lived in East Palo Alto for nine years and has become concerned that public school options in the area are not very competitive, according to his website.

Tamara Sobomehin and Laura Nuñez when they ran together in 2018. Courtesy Tamara Sobomehin.

The slate's treasurer is Carolyn Bowsher, board chair of the Ravenswood Education Foundation.

Nuñez, an East Palo Alto Academy High School teacher, previously ran on the "Recharge Ravenswood" reform slate with Sobomehin in 2018. The pair aimed to convey their "goal to inspire and facilitate renewed energy around the participants and policies of the Ravenswood district" while also acknowledging the ongoing, "often unseen" work of teachers and staff. Nuñez, who grew up in East Palo Alto, lost by a small margin when she ran in 2018.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

She is an alumna of the Ravenswood City School District, Eastside College Preparatory School and Stanford University.

Latu was appointed to the board two years ago.

Longtime trustee Ana Maria Pulido is not seeking reelection.

About the fourth candidate

López was raised in Bogotá, Colombia. He moved to the Bay Area to study at Stanford University, where he earned master's and doctoral degrees in the aeronautics and astronautics department. He has a 2-year-old child.

Manuel López. Courtesy Manuel López.

"While I could buy property elsewhere or send my child to a private school, I'd like to leverage my experience with high academic achievement to push the bounds of the possible for children in East Palo Alto," he said on his website.

In an email, López said of the slate: "The candidates have a very strong background in education, and Sobomehin and Latu have been steering the school district in the right direction regarding transparency and stewardship. My main concern with their priorities of commitment, experience, and legacy/leadership is that they are not priorities with a definition of success, progress metrics, or timelines, and, more importantly, do not include a specific mention of academic excellence, a rigorous education, or to high expectations for parents and children. Our children, especially those growing in an environment of systemic racism, deserve to be given the tools to succeed financially in life, and those tools involve love for learning, persistence, perseverance, and focus, which are only fostered when academic excellence is at the core of the decisions made by their educational institution."

For more on Ready Set Ravenswood, go to its website.

The Almanac has reached out to the candidates for comments on the slate.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Three Ravenswood candidates running as a slate

'Ready Set Ravenswood' is made up of two current trustees and one newcomer

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 21, 2022, 11:49 am

Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall.

Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.

They face off against newcomer Manuel López, an aerospace engineer who's lived in East Palo Alto for nine years and has become concerned that public school options in the area are not very competitive, according to his website.

The slate's treasurer is Carolyn Bowsher, board chair of the Ravenswood Education Foundation.

Nuñez, an East Palo Alto Academy High School teacher, previously ran on the "Recharge Ravenswood" reform slate with Sobomehin in 2018. The pair aimed to convey their "goal to inspire and facilitate renewed energy around the participants and policies of the Ravenswood district" while also acknowledging the ongoing, "often unseen" work of teachers and staff. Nuñez, who grew up in East Palo Alto, lost by a small margin when she ran in 2018.

She is an alumna of the Ravenswood City School District, Eastside College Preparatory School and Stanford University.

Latu was appointed to the board two years ago.

Longtime trustee Ana Maria Pulido is not seeking reelection.

About the fourth candidate

López was raised in Bogotá, Colombia. He moved to the Bay Area to study at Stanford University, where he earned master's and doctoral degrees in the aeronautics and astronautics department. He has a 2-year-old child.

"While I could buy property elsewhere or send my child to a private school, I'd like to leverage my experience with high academic achievement to push the bounds of the possible for children in East Palo Alto," he said on his website.

In an email, López said of the slate: "The candidates have a very strong background in education, and Sobomehin and Latu have been steering the school district in the right direction regarding transparency and stewardship. My main concern with their priorities of commitment, experience, and legacy/leadership is that they are not priorities with a definition of success, progress metrics, or timelines, and, more importantly, do not include a specific mention of academic excellence, a rigorous education, or to high expectations for parents and children. Our children, especially those growing in an environment of systemic racism, deserve to be given the tools to succeed financially in life, and those tools involve love for learning, persistence, perseverance, and focus, which are only fostered when academic excellence is at the core of the decisions made by their educational institution."

For more on Ready Set Ravenswood, go to its website.

The Almanac has reached out to the candidates for comments on the slate.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.