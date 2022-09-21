Silicon Valley International School hosts annual Moon Festival

Silicon Valley International School students stargazed, listened to stories, ate mooncakes and carried lanterns during the school's annual Moon Festival on Friday, Sept. 16, at its Willows neighborhood campus.

The mid-autumn festival, which marks the fall harvest when it is believed the moon is at its fullest and brightest in the sky, brought about 300 to 400 people to the school. The school has been celebrating the event since 1996.

"The Moon Festival is an integral part of the international and multicultural education at INTL (Silicon Valley International School), as students benefit from Chinese (Mandarin), French, and German programs," according to a press release.

The school, also known as INTL, offers preschool through 12th grade students on two campuses. It rents the Ravenswood City School District's former Willows Oak School in Menlo Park. Its main campus is in Palo Alto near the Baylands Nature Preserve.

The high school opened in 2021 and offers an international baccalaureate diploma program as well as learning opportunities in the three languages.