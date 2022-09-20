Palo Alto police seek public's help to find burglary suspects

Police are looking for the public's help in locating three people who broke into an empty Palo Alto home on Sunday morning. The department has released a photo of one burglar who was seen on a security camera.

Police received a call from a resident who reported suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. The caller heard an alarm, looked outside and saw three people run to a parked car, which drove off at a high speed. Officers arrived on the scene in about two minutes and found that a nearby residence had been burglarized. No one was home at the time.

The three people had kicked open a side yard door to enter the home and ransacked a few drawers before the burglar alarm scared them off, police said. The burglars then ran out the front door to a dark sedan, which sped east on Lowell Avenue.

The homeowner, a woman in her 80s, didn't find any property missing from her residence, police said. She later provided police with footage from a security camera at the front door, where a man came to the front door at about 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. Police suspect he was casing the house at the time and returned with accomplices to break in overnight. At least three men were recorded on the camera running out the front door at 2:13 a.m., police said.

The suspects all appeared to be male and were wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The only description of their vehicle was that it was a dark sedan.