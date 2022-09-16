Details emerge on Menlo Park council's failed attempt to keep Measure V off the ballot

The Menlo Park City Council failed to reach a compromise on a teacher housing proposal at the former Flood School site at a closed session meeting on Aug. 4. As a result, backers did not agree to pull a contentious citywide initiative from the Nov. 8 ballot.
The meeting agenda said the council met privately, rather than during a public meeting, to discuss threats of litigation. Sources confirmed to The Almanac that the meeting included a discussion of the compromise.
Central to the deal was the Ravenswood City School District's proposal to redevelop its vacant 2.6-acre school campus with up to 90 units of affordable workforce housing.
The former school property, which is zoned for single-family housing, has been met with a wave of objections by residents of the surrounding neighborhood. Suburban Park residents created the group Balance and spearheaded a ballot measure to take away the City Council's ability to allow anything denser than single-family homes on the Flood campus, or on any other lot with single-family zoning in Menlo Park.
Council member Drew Combs confirmed that he had worked to reach a compromise with interested parties, with the goal of getting Menlo Balance to pull its ballot initiative, Measure V.
Nicole Chessari of Menlo Balance said she never saw a formal version of the compromise plan from Combs.
Chessari said that any proposal she would've agreed to would have capped the Flood project at a maximum of 60 units and added a secondary access road on the Flood School lot — the single access point and number of units have been a cornerstone of the neighborhood objections. According to Chessari, the compromise also would require single-family lots to be put to a citywide popular vote in order to be rezoned, except those that don't already have a home on them, those identified on the City Council's list of so-called non-residential parcels suitable for development. Those 53 lots identified as having development potential would have to be reevaluated, and the revised list would only include those that do not already have single-family homes or sit in the middle of single-family neighborhoods.
A caveat that was important to Menlo Balance was also making at least 50% of the units guaranteed for teachers at the old Flood School lot. Currently, no developer has signed on, but Ravenswood officials have stated their intent to give school district staff priority for the affordable housing units.
William Eger, the school district's chief business officer, said Menlo Balance is "dishonest" to claim that the proposed Flood School development isn't for teachers. There is a lot of interest in the housing project among school staff, many of them meet the income limits for affordable housing, he said.
"Right now, 85% of our teachers and staff are eligible for affordable housing," Eger said. "We hope to one day get to a point where teachers and our staff are not eligible for affordable housing. Because of that, we don't want to guarantee a set number of minimum units that could someday require us to leave a large number of affordable units open at a time when 40% of our families are homeless."
This compromise was not approved by the City Council in closed session.
While Chessari says that Menlo Balance has no plans to sue if Measure V does not pass, Eger says that Ravenswood would consider the option.
"We're not sure if this controversial ballot initiative is, in fact, illegal," Eger said. "And should it pass, we would certainly explore every option and every opportunity to have it challenged in court and potentially overturned."
Chessari says that the law is not illegal, as a similar one has been in place in Saratoga for 26 years. She purports that since 56% of the city of Menlo Park is unaffected by the initiative, there should be rezoning done in high resource areas, not in neighborhoods full of single-family homes that she believes would be changed by high-density housing. Chessari also rejects the idea that Measure V would be illegal due to segregatory practices, as opponents have claimed.
"That's the City Council not doing its job," Chessari said. "And if people are concerned about City Council not doing its job, or doing things in a way that's racist, then that's not our measure's fault, but the City Council's fault. And part of our measure is that we are concerned that City Council is not thoughtfully rezoning."
Comments
12 hours ago
Wasn't this meeting a violation of the Brown Act and why was that not mentioned in the article? Actually that should have been the major point of the article.
"That's the City Council not doing its job," Chessari said. "And if people are concerned about City Council not doing its job, or doing things in a way that's racist, then that's not our measure's fault, but the City Council's fault"
This measure seeks to reaffirm zoning practices with their roots in segregation. I am not accusing anyone of being racist. I am pointing out that supporters of this measure are working to make sure that systems with their roots in segregation stay in place. And second guessing a council that is only *just* beginning to represent every neighborhood seems again like an effort to keep a segregationist system going strong. Though the motivations may be different, the system Measure V is supporting perpetuates segregation (city report) because it was designed that way. If city council working to undo that goes against your wishes, that's unfortunate. Let's work together to mitigate the effect of social justice changes so that streets are safe in 100% of Menlo Park, not just 43%, and our young people can find housing in the community and neighborhoods they grew up in (if and when they wish). Pushing more housing on an overburdened neighborhood hardly seems balanced to me or anyone else in the Bayfront area.
Daily Post, Friday, Sept 16, 2022.
San Mateo County Central Labor Council endorses Republican Peter Ohtaki for Menlo Park District 4 council seat. Let that sink in. Menlo Park needs Peter's financial expertise.
They're saying they met to discuss potential litigation. The article makes no attempt to determine or describe what that "credible" litigation was and by whom.
And then the meeting included a "discussion of THE compromise." THE compromise suggests a known negotiation among known participants, one of whom was a council member? Can a council member brief colleagues on a subject that might trigger future council action?
The expansion of scope sounds like it warrants additional explanation particularly if council action is required to help withdraw a submitted, certified petition.
Its news to me, that once Initiative paperwork has been submitted and certified that it can be withdrawn. I have never seen it. I think Ms. Chessari had wide-ranging responsibilities to the many who signed to protect R-1 zones other than those on the affordable site list.
Many of us think the scope and import of Measure V far exceeds the Flood project or the affordable housing site wish-list.
I'm sure the City can dance around this, but it sure looks like it used a (non-public) litigation threat as a pretext for a closed session whose scope was expanded.
@Stu -- Labor endorsed Peter because of his proven unreconstructed laissed-faire development policies, particularly ConnectMenlo. Build, build, build, build, build, build, build.
You know better. Choosing Ohtaki over Nash is a lesser of evils choice required to break up the Menlo Together silliness. Don't tell me for a minute that Ohtaki will push back on SRI. Its out of the frying pan into the fire with Peter over Nancy.
Before Peter Ohtaki was voted off the City Council, his purported financial expertise caused Menlo Park real estate development problems, including inadequate housing and lack of safe uncongested non-cut-through traffic jeopardizing vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle safety. The housing imbalance led to the law requiring district elections and SB9.
The prior Ohtaki council’s damage caused by stuffing the toothpaste tube area between El Camino and the railroad tracks with office space and Stanford affiliated housing and requiring its traffic, combined with new pedestrian and bicycle access to a new railroad under-crossing, to all squeeze into and out a narrow nozzle at El Camino and Middle Ave has yet to be fully felt.
These complex problems require innovative analysis and judgment for the best interests of Menlo Park, not a redo by those who contributed to their cause. Betsy Nash is better.
George C. Fisher
"I am not accusing anyone of being racist." Seems to me that that is what you post was doing. Pretty much saying that anyone that supports Measure V is racist. Here is my take on it, any who votes for Measure V values their community and neighborhood. People bought into these neighborhoods because they like the feel of the neighborhood and the relative peace and quiet. Putting high density housing in the middle of a single family home neighborhood will ruin that. It would ruin it in Suburban Park, it would ruin it in Belle Haven and it would ruin it in Sharon Heights, unfortunately the majority of our City Council does not seem to care about that. Time to take that decision our of their hands and put it back in the hands of the current residents.
"While Chessari says that Menlo Balance has no plans to sue if Measure V does not pass, Eger says that Ravenswood would consider the option."
So what Eger is saying is that they could care less about the wishes of the residents or the voters on Menlo Park, if they don't get their way they litigate? And why would they be opposed to guaranteeing at least 50% occupancy by teachers? That is why they want to build it, right? Is this intended to be another bait and switch where once it is built they rent it out to anyone who can afford it? Something seems shady with this proposal to me.
Stu, Agreed, I think Peter is the way to go to be the council balanced and not a front for Menlo Together.
I thought this was about the council discussions article. What in heck dies ut have to about Ohtaki! We are discussing the current situation, not what could've been. The upcoming council election is a different issue.
Have to agree with emerald hills on Ohtaki. Peter was right there helping to enable Facebook’s purchase of and the subsequent overdevelopment of District 1. Aka: Connect Menlo.
Ironically, Nash with her three-person council voting block will now enable the same type of outcome for district 2 and parts of district 3.
Side bar:
It makes me wonder about the closed-door process for identifying lots with potential for high density development. The process is supposed to result in high density housing across the city instead of protecting certain neighborhoods at the expense of others. Shouldn’t residents be involved, or at least have greater visibility into the process? Checks and balances, anyone?
Anyhow:
By all means, build affordable housing for RCSD school employees on the site of the former Flood School. But the best way to keep Measure V off the ballot is to consider right-sizing the housing project so the impact doesn’t exceed the impact of the former school. (Whether that’s by fewer floors, fewer units, eliminating commercial space or some combination- I don’t know.)
And please don’t disturb our Haven House neighbors with a cut through that offloads traffic from the site into adjacent community, Flood Triangle to appease Suburban Park. HH residents desperately need the short-term peace, privacy and safety it provides. There’s no earthly justification for jeopardizing that. Perhaps consider increased egress through the park instead?
There’s all sorts of room for compromise.
Brian, if you read the article, racist didn't come from me and I chose my words very carefully. Supporting racist systems can make people uncomfortable when that is pointed out to them. This town has a lot of work to do to recover from zoning laws put in place to maintain segregation. Measure V seeks to make that even harder. What do you mean these developments "will ruin Belle Haven" also? I have a 196 unit complex down the street from me. 3 times the size of the thing you're complaining about, but with about the same ratio of units/acre.
Replaced underused light industrial, worked with the community to make the least impact - once they had the zoning in place to actually get to that stage. It was much less disruptive than I expected it to be. Belle Haven is far from ruined. Have a walk over the bike bridge that neighbors in your area fought to keep from being rebuilt because of the negative perceptions of Belle Haven. Let the zoning happen and the conversations and planning you seek will begin to happen. Like many things, the unknown is scary. Ironically, I bike from one side of town to the other and I breathe a sigh of calm when i get to the Belle Haven side of the bridge because many people on the other side of 101 drive too fast and pull in front of bikes way more often. My streets are so much calmer to ride down even with all that density.
Okay, Dawn1234, since you keep playing/not playing the race card, can you answer these questions?
1. How does zoning, which is about property, not people, discriminate against any ethnic group?
2. Measure V tries to preserve family-oriented housing. Which ethnic groups don't want to live in single family homes? (I note that most Belle Haven residents live in single family homes, so you may have to go beyond Menlo Park to answer that question.)
I hope we can all agree that rezoning first, planning later is a recipe for city-wide regret.
Any measure/ordinance which seeks to preserve the status quo is inherently discriminatory and racial preferential.
Measure V’s motto could well be “I’ve got mine”.
A troll uses vague terms, accuses others of being racially discriminatory without explaining how, attacks property rights and attempts to shame others in order to provoke a response and keep other on their heels.
Reasoned arguments can be disputed, but the troll does not seek to engage in reasoned arguments. Any use of such arguments is met with more trolling.
This continues inevitably until the troll is confronted with nothing other than a reflection of their own behavior.
If you cannot refute someone’s arguments then simply repeatedly calling them a troll only confirms that you are unable to defend your position.
Code words like preserve and protect expose Measure V as a discriminatory and racial preferential attempt to maintain the status quo.
“I’ve got mine”