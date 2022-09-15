Menlo Park resident arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Menlo Park Police said they arrested 77-year-old Menlo Park resident Dennis Davis Terry in connection with an ongoing child pornography case.
In July, the Menlo Park Police Department Investigations Division received a tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led them to view Terry as a suspect. Terry was taken into custody Sept. 14 and served with three search warrants that led to the recovery of evidence, police said in a press release.
He was booked into San Mateo County Main Jail on suspicion of felony possession of obscene matter. Police said they are working to identify other individuals involved.
