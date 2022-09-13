Kaiser mental health workers allege state law violations in fifth week of strike

Mental health therapists and nurses at Kaiser Permanente in their fifth week of striking for improved working conditions have called on state regulators to prevent the health care provider from using temporary replacement workers which they claim could postpone patient care during the strike.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers filed a complaint with the state's Department of Managed Health Care on behalf of the striking employees on Friday, arguing that Kaiser planned to temporarily hire unqualified licensed vocational nurses during the strike.

Current state law requires health care providers to offer a follow-up mental health therapy session within 10 business days of an initial session unless a licensed therapist determines that a longer wait time between sessions would not harm the patient.

Kaiser's temporary workers, according to the complaint, would be tasked with determining whether patients require a follow-up therapy session within 10 days of their initial session. The NUHW argued doing so would violate state law.

"It's time for the state to do its job and enforce the law so Kaiser Permanente patients aren't wrongfully denied the mental health care they need," NUHW President Sal Rosselli said in a statement.