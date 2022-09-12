News

Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in La Honda

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 12, 2022, 9:41 am

The San Mateo County Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU work to rescue the motorcyclist using a rope rescue method. Via Cal Fire CZU Twitter.

A motorcycle accident occurred in La Honda on Highway 84 & Hildebrand Road on Saturday, September 10.

The motorcyclist went over the hillside, going down 100 feet into a creek before rescue efforts began. The San Mateo County Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU were on the scene and used a rope rescue system to bring the victim up the hill.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no updates have been given on their condition.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

