Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident in La Honda

A motorcycle accident occurred in La Honda on Highway 84 & Hildebrand Road on Saturday, September 10.

The motorcyclist went over the hillside, going down 100 feet into a creek before rescue efforts began. The San Mateo County Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU were on the scene and used a rope rescue system to bring the victim up the hill.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and no updates have been given on their condition.