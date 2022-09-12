Fund started for children of San Carlos slaying victim

San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday, Sept. 9, in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Sept. 8.

Police arrested a suspect in the killing, 33-year-old Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, who is the victim's ex-boyfriend.

Karina Castro was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's office as the victim. Other media outlets have reported that she had attended Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton before getting a GED.

"Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody. It appears the victim and the suspect knew each other," San Carlos officials said in a press release Friday.

"The City Council and its employees join our community in expressing our deepest condolences to the two young children who lost their mother in this horrific and senseless act of violence and to all the victims' family, friends, and loved ones who suffer this loss as well."