Sheriff's office investigating armed robbery on Sharon Road

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 9, 2022, 4:33 pm 0
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday.

On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings.

The suspect took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.

The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene.

Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

