Mirroring local trends, COVID cases remain low in local schools

Editor's note: Case counts, which appear in the print version of this story, have been updated as of Sept. 8

Following a general trend of decreased COVID-19 infections countywide in the last few weeks, case counts remain low in local schools but are still present.

A total of 99 cases were reported in the Sequoia Union High School District the week of Aug. 29, according to the nearly 10,000-student district's COVID-19 dashboard. During the first week of school, which began on Aug. 17, there were 78 cases.

There was an average of 128 cases per day in San Mateo County as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to The New York Times. This is a 22% decrease from the average two weeks ago. Cases began to spike in mid-May with the emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

"With COVID-19 still spreading in our community, we continue to work closely with the San Mateo County Office of Education and San Mateo County Health to keep our school communities safe and healthy," said Sequoia district Superintendent Darnise Williams in a Sept. 2 message to families. "We have gained valuable experience over the last three years and continue to adapt health guidelines to ensure schools can focus on what they do best."