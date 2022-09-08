Santa Clara County now offers omicron-targeting COVID booster vaccines

Santa Clara County began administering the new COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday, Sept. 7, offering protection against two subvariants of the omicron variant as well as the virus' original strain.

San Mateo County Health announced Sept. 1 that its community COVID-19 vaccine clinics would be temporarily closed and are expected to reopen after Sept. 12 when they will offer the new booster shot. They will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, with advanced appointments available for scheduling after Sept. 21 on the state's MyTurn site.

Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last week. Both vaccines are bivalent, targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron as well as the original COVID strain.

The Moderna booster is available to adults while the Pfizer booster is available to people ages 12 and up.

The new boosters will be used for all future booster vaccinations for people ages 12 and up while the original mRNA vaccines will only be authorized for initial vaccine series for those aged 6 months and up and as a booster for kids between ages 5 and 11.