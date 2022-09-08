Las Lomitas board member resigns

Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee Cynthia Solis Yi has stepped down from the district's governing board.

Superintendent Beth Polito announced at a Wednesday, Sept. 7, board meeting that Solis Yi moved to New York City, where she is from originally. Solis Yi emailed a resignation note to the district on Aug. 26.

The board will not fill Solis Yi's seat, as her term expires in November.

"It was a pleasure serving with you over the last year," said Board President Jason Morimoto during the meeting. He noted that her opinions on inclusivity were always very appreciated.

In her letter to the district, Solis Yi said it was an honor to serve on the board.