Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales

On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.

Alpine Inn in Portola Valley, which reopened Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11:30 a.m., closed around 2:30 p.m. the previous day, according to Greg St. Claire, one of the restaurant's owners.

"Given the historic nature of the tavern, no AC, the intense heat it was just not safe for my team to work in conditions like this," he said in a Tuesday email. "We will be back open tomorrow."

Wednesday's forecast calls for a toasty high of 93 degrees, but that's lower than Tuesday's highs, which set records in six Bay Area cities. Alpine Inn managers are instructing staff to stay hydrated with fluid and electrolytes, and to communicate if they are not feeling well or overly fatigued, said executive chef and general manager Sean Agoliati.

"We have also adjusted staff schedules to limit exposure to heat during peak heat hours," he said.