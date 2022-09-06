State warns of possible rotating power outages Tuesday amid heat wave

With electricity demand possibly hitting a historic all-time high for the state on Tuesday amid a prolonged heat wave, the California Independent System Operator warned residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages in the evening hours.

Officials at CAISO, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, are projecting demand to exceed 52,000 megawatts Tuesday evening as the Bay Area and other places in the state have seen triple-digit temperatures for multiple days in a row. Monday's peak demand was 49,020 megawatts.

CAISO says it expects to declare an Energy Emergency Alert 3 around 5:30 p.m., a procedural move that puts it one step away from ordering rotating power outages. If power reserves are exhausted, the power grid operator says it will order utilities like PG&E to begin rotating outages until the demand meets available supplies.

Stanford University doesn't expect its main campus to be included in the planned outages, but its Redwood City campus may be impacted. Updates will be posted on the university's Emergency Information page.

PG&E had more than 12,000 customers reporting outages around the Bay Area as of shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, including more than 8,200 in the East Bay, utility spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.