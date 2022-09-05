Community briefs: Flu shot clinic, ice cream social, book donations sought and more

The Early Learning Center (ELC) in Menlo Park is accepting donations of books in "good to excellent" condition for 3- to 5-year-olds for its new transitional kindergarten and preschool book exchange programs at the

The time commitment for committee members is minimal, but members are asked to be available for regular maintenance and repairs when needed. You must be able to climb a ladder and know how to use regular hand tools.

Atherton resident Bob Simonds installed the old Toledo scale clock in May 1993. When he died in 2004, the care and maintenance were passed on to Sandy Crittenden and former resident Shirley Carlsen.

The town of Atherton is recruiting members for its Train Station Clock Committee. The duties will include learning about the workings of the clock, maintenance and care of the clock tower, and keeping the clock working and on time.

Those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other adult who will sign a consent form.

Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park will host a vaccine clinic with COVID-19 shots, including boosters, for those ages 3 and over, flu shots, and free rapid COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. in its PAC, 1100 Elder Ave.

Books can be either fiction and nonfiction picture books. Please do not send chapter books, books with religious themes or holidays, Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street and other commercially branded content or characters. Books in Spanish for the Menlo Park City School District's new ELC Spanish immersion program are appreciated.

There will be skills clinics on: fire suppression; shutting-off natural gas; closing the water valve at the street; stopping blood loss and applying a tourniquet; emergency evacuation from a hazardous environment; traffic management; and disaster trailer orientation.

Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team is hosting its annual drill and community meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.

Ravenswood Classroom Partners is seeking volunteers to work with the same teacher and students for one hour every week. The nonprofit provides the training, mentoring, and scheduling.

This is a trial period, and if it goes well, the zipline may reopen for weekend use as well. The Parks and Recreation Commission will review the trial period at their Sept. 28 meeting.

The equipment has been shut down after complaints from neighbors claiming that it was being used at night after park hours and creating undue noise. In order to mitigate the issue, the zipline is now being immobilized at night and on weekends.

Hillview has planned alternate physical education activities using the gym, greentop areas, and PAC. Sports like flag football that typically use the field after school will be moved to other area fields during construction.

Deliveries will be scheduled to avoid student drop-off and pick-up times, and no road closures or traffic impact is expected on the surrounding roads, according to the district. The Elder Avenue entrance will be used, with no deliveries or construction impact on Santa Cruz Avenue.

"When making decisions about replacement products, the board focused on enhancing player safety as well as sustainability features with respect to natural materials used, processing and end of life disposal, and recycling programs," the press release states.

From May to June, the school board discussed the project and presented turf and infill options. As the district and city of Menlo Park have a joint use agreement for the field, both Hillview and city staffs reviewed the plan. The city is expected to cover about half of the $1,443,894 project cost.

Originally installed in 2013, the synthetic field is now beyond its useful life expectancy and warranty period, and the district and community have expressed interest in replacing the existing crumb rubber infill with an ecofriendly and safe alternative product, according to the district. The district settled on a sand and olive core mix. In addition, the surrounding track will be resurfaced.

Construction workers will begin a $1.4 million project to replace Hillview Middle School's athletic field and track, at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a Menlo Park City School District press release. It is expected to run until Oct. 31. During that time, construction can be expected Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The series is a Sequoia Union High School District program in which experts in subjects including student academic success and well-being teach district parents, staff and community members about their fields.

The Parent Education Series will host a talk on preventing fentanyl use and how to help teens make healthy decisions with Eduardo Torres of the Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The Friends of the Atherton Library is hosting a free community ice cream social and book exchange at the library from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane in Atherton.

Community briefs: Flu shot clinic, ice cream social, book donations sought and more