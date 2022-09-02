News

No winning bidder as Menlo Park USGS campus auction closes

$120M was set as the minimum bid for the 17-acre campus on Middlefield Road

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Fri, Sep 2, 2022, 10:42 am
The U.S. Geological Survey campus in Menlo Park is currently being advertised for sale. It is expected to be auctioned in the spring, according to officials from the U.S. General Services Administration. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Bidding has closed on the 17-acre United States Geological Survey (USGS) campus in Menlo Park without a buyer.

The USGS campus is owned by the General Services Administration (GSA), the government agency that serves as a property manager for federal office buildings. The GSA is gathering market research and will re-evaluate the sale's terms, Andra Higgs, a Region 9 Public Affairs Officer, said in an email. The information is being gathered from interested parties, who include developers, investors, nonprofit organizations, corporations and individuals, according to Higgs.

The federal property at 345 Middlefield Road in the Linfield Oaks neighborhood, dubbed Rockaway Grove, is over 17 acres and includes many buildings and laboratories, as well as the GeoKids daycare. The minimum bid on the federal auction site was set at $120 million and required a $750,000 deposit in order to participate.

The USGS team has been gradually relocating from Menlo Park to Mountain View and will be vacating the laboratories six months after vacating the offices. Moving the agency's West Coast science center to the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field was framed as largely a financial decision when it was announced in 2016.

The GSA is obligated under federal law to charge market-rate rent for its properties, even in pricey locales such as the Bay Area. In 2016, annual rent for the campus was $7.5 million and was expected to go up significantly when the 10-year lease ended in late 2017.

When it changes hands to a private owner, it will be up to the Menlo Park City Council to decide what kind of redevelopment to allow at the site. In the council's most recent discussions on the site in December, council members were considering designating portions of the site as a public middle school and as high-density housing. It's currently zoned for public facilities.

The USGS campus is included in the city's Housing Element plan as a potential development site, and Assistant Community Development Director Deanna Chow said that there have been inquiries to the city regarding the property.

More information on the sale will be posted online as information becomes available.

Samuel Y
7 hours ago
MPCSD and City of Menlo Park should buy it and build a 2nd middle school here. The majority of middle school students live east of El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks. A 2nd school site here would create a shorter and safer commute to school.

