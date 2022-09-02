10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula

Kings Mountain Art Fair: The beloved art fair above the town of Woodside returns in person this year. Drive up Skyline Boulevard to shop from local artists, dine on breakfast and lunch from the Cookshack and spend time among the redwoods. Artwork from featured artists can also be purchased online. Event proceeds benefit the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and Kings Mountain Elementary.

Kings Mountain Art Fair, Sept. 3-5 at 13889 Skyline Blvd. in Woodside. Breakfast served from 8-10:30 a.m., lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and artist booths are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Forever Bloom Farm Tour: Head to Pescadero for a fun and educational behind-the-scenes tour of the farm. The tour includes a walk through the veggie rows, berry patches, orchards and nurseries. Visitors are invited to cut flowers from the field and craft their own bouquets.

Forever Bloom Farm Tour, Sept. 3 from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Forever Bloom Farm, 413 Dearborn Park Road in Pescadero.

Belmont Greek Festival: Belmont's signature festival returns this year for its 50th anniversary. The festival celebrates Greek culture with a wide selection of dishes from gyros to loukoumades, live music and dancing, cooking demonstrations and Greek mythology theater performances.

Belmont Greek Festival, Sept. 3-4 from noon-10 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont.

Rock the Dock presents Dutch Uncle: Rock the Dock is kicking off its fall concert series with a free performance by Dutch Uncle. The classic rock cover band will perform a full-length set at the Port of Redwood City. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring refreshments, blankets and lawn chairs.

Rock the Dock presents Dutch Uncle, Sept. 3 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City.

Millbrae Art & Wine Festival: The streets of downtown Millbrae will turn into a bustling street fair with food trucks and over 200 artist booths. Surrounding streets will host live music, community performers, kids' games and a car show.

Millbrae Art & Wine Festival, Sept. 3-4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Broadway (Meadow Glen Avenue to Victoria Avenue), Millbrae.

Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility": Silicon Valley Shakespeare presents a new adaptation of the classic 19th century Jane Austen novel. The comedic play follows the lives and romantic endeavors of the Dashwood sisters, who find themselves in a difficult financial situation after their father's death. The performance will take place in an outdoor theater under the stars at Sanborn County Park.

Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility", Sept. 3-4 at 7 p.m. at Sanborn County Park, 16055 Sanborn Road, Saratoga.

New Acoustic Collective "Amor en Ritmo" Performance at Gamble Garden: New Acoustic Collective will perform songs from their newest album "Amor en Ritmo," a blend of Latin and jazz music. The concert will be performed outside on the historic Carriage House patio at Gamble Garden. Arrive early to explore the large main garden before the concert.

New Acoustic Collective "Amor en Ritmo" Album Release Show at Gamble Garden, Sept. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at Gamble Garden, 1432 Waverly St., Palo Alto.

"Birds of the Bay" at Rengstorff House: Head to the historic Rengstorff House in Mountain View for a day of wildlife education and observation presented by Friends of "R" House and the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society. The free event features tours of the house, educational talks, bird-mount displays and bird-watching along Shoreline.

"Birds of the Bay" at Rengstorff House, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rengstorff House, 3070 N Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View.

Stephanie Gerson writes for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.