State's power grid operator issues Flex Alert for Thursday

California's power grid operator has called for a Flex Alert for Thursday evening, Sept. 1, recommending residents reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022.

The alert, which was issued by the California Independent System Operator, is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The state was also under a Flex Alert on Wednesday.

The aim of the alerts is to avoid further emergency measures, including rotating blackouts. Consumers are key to preventing outages, officials with the grid operation said.

Thursday temperatures are set to rise, with some East Bay locations reaching 100 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster Dial Hoang said. Morgan Hill is also expected to reach 100, Hoang said.

The state's grid operator is expecting higher electricity use due mainly to air conditioning, and it could issue Flex Alerts for Friday and during the Labor Day weekend as well.