Pedaling for stroke awareness, cross-country riders from Portola Valley reach East Coast

Stroke survivor Debra Meyerson and husband Steve Zuckerman rode a tandem bike from Oregon to Massachusetts for their nonprofit, Stroke Onward

by Kate Daly / Contributor

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 1, 2022, 10:06 am 0
After biking about 4,300 miles across the country, Stroke Across America cyclists, led by stroke survivor Debra Meyerson and husband Steve Zuckerman of Portola Valley, successfully completed their journey when they arrived in Revere, Mass. on Aug. 26, 2022. Courtesy Andrew Talkow.

After biking about 4,300 miles from Oregon to Massachusetts over the last three-plus months, Stroke Across America cyclists have successfully completed their journey. Despite rough weather, minor injuries among team members, and a veterinarian stop for their dog, stroke survivor Debra Meyerson and husband Steve Zuckerman of Portola Valley led the way on their tandem bike into Revere, Mass. right on schedule on Aug. 26.

Tired, but a bit sad to be done, the couple said they were thrilled to have met everyone who joined segments of the ride or showed up at the 16 events their nonprofit Stroke Onward held along the way to increase awareness of strokes, aphasia and brain injuries.

They said that thousands more people engaged virtually through social media and by riding their own routes, giving the couple hope that "the work we did on this trip will support survivors and their families, and even save lives."

