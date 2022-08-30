News

Parent's lawsuit over Laurel School's PTO donations is headed to California appeals court

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 4:36 pm 3
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The front entrance of Laurel School Upper Campus. Photo by Michelle Le.

Laurel School staff filed an appeal to a 2021 lawsuit that alleged that the school's parent teacher organization (PTO) and principal used illegal means to boost its fundraising.

Parent Jaclyn Foroughi filed the suit in March 2021, claiming that when she raised her concerns, the PTO and principal of the school, which has campuses in Menlo Park and Atherton, retaliated against her and her family.

Principal Linda Creighton filed for an appeal of the case in the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on July 26.

In late May, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Fineman dismissed some of Foroughi's claims based on an Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) motion. SLAPP suits are intended to silence free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

However, the judge ruled that alleged quid pro quo payments could jeopardize the PTO's tax-exempt status. The district argued that the anti-SLAPP motion exempted it from that claim.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Foroughi's complaint alleges that while serving for four months as financial secretary for the nonprofit volunteer-led Laurel PTO starting in August 2019, she discovered parents paid field trip fees as "donations," or through quid pro quo payments, to the school so that their employers could match the funds.

These fees should have been ineligible for corporate matching funds since they were not actually donations — paying for a field trip does not meet the IRS definition because the donor receives a tangible benefit — like a field trip to Outdoor Ed camp, according to the suit.

A quid pro quo contribution is a payment made to a charity partly as a donation and partly for goods or services, according to the IRS. For example, if a donor gives a charity $100 and receives a concert ticket worth $40, the $40 value of the ticket is not tax-deductible.

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF.

Judge Fineman agreed with school officials that they didn't breach their fiduciary duties by "bullying" and/or "intimidating" Foroughi and other PTO members and for failing to investigate those claims, according to the May 27 order.

"The district unequivocally supports Laurel's principal, Linda Creighton, and Laurel’s volunteer parent leaders," said Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) spokesperson Parke Treadway in an email. "MPCSD believes that the claims being made by a former Laurel parent in this suit are not supported by the evidence. The legal system exists to resolve disputes and to add reasonability when emotions are high. We trust the legal system to do what it is designed to do — to recognize which controversies are valid and which are not."

Foroughi is the mother of five children, three of whom have attended Laurel School, and is a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Parent's lawsuit over Laurel School's PTO donations is headed to California appeals court

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 4:36 pm

Laurel School staff filed an appeal to a 2021 lawsuit that alleged that the school's parent teacher organization (PTO) and principal used illegal means to boost its fundraising.

Parent Jaclyn Foroughi filed the suit in March 2021, claiming that when she raised her concerns, the PTO and principal of the school, which has campuses in Menlo Park and Atherton, retaliated against her and her family.

Principal Linda Creighton filed for an appeal of the case in the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on July 26.

In late May, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Fineman dismissed some of Foroughi's claims based on an Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) motion. SLAPP suits are intended to silence free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

However, the judge ruled that alleged quid pro quo payments could jeopardize the PTO's tax-exempt status. The district argued that the anti-SLAPP motion exempted it from that claim.

Foroughi's complaint alleges that while serving for four months as financial secretary for the nonprofit volunteer-led Laurel PTO starting in August 2019, she discovered parents paid field trip fees as "donations," or through quid pro quo payments, to the school so that their employers could match the funds.

These fees should have been ineligible for corporate matching funds since they were not actually donations — paying for a field trip does not meet the IRS definition because the donor receives a tangible benefit — like a field trip to Outdoor Ed camp, according to the suit.

A quid pro quo contribution is a payment made to a charity partly as a donation and partly for goods or services, according to the IRS. For example, if a donor gives a charity $100 and receives a concert ticket worth $40, the $40 value of the ticket is not tax-deductible.

Judge Fineman agreed with school officials that they didn't breach their fiduciary duties by "bullying" and/or "intimidating" Foroughi and other PTO members and for failing to investigate those claims, according to the May 27 order.

"The district unequivocally supports Laurel's principal, Linda Creighton, and Laurel’s volunteer parent leaders," said Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) spokesperson Parke Treadway in an email. "MPCSD believes that the claims being made by a former Laurel parent in this suit are not supported by the evidence. The legal system exists to resolve disputes and to add reasonability when emotions are high. We trust the legal system to do what it is designed to do — to recognize which controversies are valid and which are not."

Foroughi is the mother of five children, three of whom have attended Laurel School, and is a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
7 hours ago

This is a ridiculous lawsuit and one that sounds like it was filed out of spite. I have worked with many 503 non-profits and many of them offer benefits for donations.
for example the breast cancer 3 day walk, you raise donations and they give you a shirt, support along the route, food, etc. Does that come off of the amount you donated? It never did. Same with a lot of fundraising campaigns. With Team in Training (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) if you donate the full amount yourself should you deduct the expense of travel, accommodations, food and race entry that that the LLS provides? Not that I have ever heard.

Personally what I think is the worst part of this is that the district is flush with funds (Property tax revenue increases every year, Parcel taxes, requested donations of $2,000 per child, etc..) and parents are asked to donate more money for field trips...

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MP Mom
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago
MP Mom, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
5 hours ago

We trust that the PTO does the right thing--with our donations and for our kids. Maybe this time they didn't. Or maybe they just made a mistake. Either way, good for this woman for getting to the bottom of it. It's odd the PTO didn't trust someone who teaches finance at Stanford B school. When you see something, say something. That's exactly what happened here.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Katy
Registered user
Atherton: Lindenwood
5 hours ago
Katy , Atherton: Lindenwood
Registered user
5 hours ago

I wouldn't be surprised if the District and Foundation were invovled in the funny accounting at the school. Even our well-off District is strapped for cash and always asking us for money because of pension issues. Seems to me the Foundation, the Defendants, and parents are the puppets and Burmeister controls the strings.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.