Parent's lawsuit over Laurel School's PTO donations is headed to California appeals court

Laurel School staff filed an appeal to a 2021 lawsuit that alleged that the school's parent teacher organization (PTO) and principal used illegal means to boost its fundraising.
Parent Jaclyn Foroughi filed the suit in March 2021, claiming that when she raised her concerns, the PTO and principal of the school, which has campuses in Menlo Park and Atherton, retaliated against her and her family.
Principal Linda Creighton filed for an appeal of the case in the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on July 26.
In late May, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Fineman dismissed some of Foroughi's claims based on an Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) motion. SLAPP suits are intended to silence free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
However, the judge ruled that alleged quid pro quo payments could jeopardize the PTO's tax-exempt status. The district argued that the anti-SLAPP motion exempted it from that claim.
Foroughi's complaint alleges that while serving for four months as financial secretary for the nonprofit volunteer-led Laurel PTO starting in August 2019, she discovered parents paid field trip fees as "donations," or through quid pro quo payments, to the school so that their employers could match the funds.
These fees should have been ineligible for corporate matching funds since they were not actually donations — paying for a field trip does not meet the IRS definition because the donor receives a tangible benefit — like a field trip to Outdoor Ed camp, according to the suit.
A quid pro quo contribution is a payment made to a charity partly as a donation and partly for goods or services, according to the IRS. For example, if a donor gives a charity $100 and receives a concert ticket worth $40, the $40 value of the ticket is not tax-deductible.
Judge Fineman agreed with school officials that they didn't breach their fiduciary duties by "bullying" and/or "intimidating" Foroughi and other PTO members and for failing to investigate those claims, according to the May 27 order.
"The district unequivocally supports Laurel's principal, Linda Creighton, and Laurel’s volunteer parent leaders," said Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) spokesperson Parke Treadway in an email. "MPCSD believes that the claims being made by a former Laurel parent in this suit are not supported by the evidence. The legal system exists to resolve disputes and to add reasonability when emotions are high. We trust the legal system to do what it is designed to do — to recognize which controversies are valid and which are not."
Foroughi is the mother of five children, three of whom have attended Laurel School, and is a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business.
She could not be immediately reached for comment.
This is a ridiculous lawsuit and one that sounds like it was filed out of spite. I have worked with many 503 non-profits and many of them offer benefits for donations.
for example the breast cancer 3 day walk, you raise donations and they give you a shirt, support along the route, food, etc. Does that come off of the amount you donated? It never did. Same with a lot of fundraising campaigns. With Team in Training (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) if you donate the full amount yourself should you deduct the expense of travel, accommodations, food and race entry that that the LLS provides? Not that I have ever heard.
Personally what I think is the worst part of this is that the district is flush with funds (Property tax revenue increases every year, Parcel taxes, requested donations of $2,000 per child, etc..) and parents are asked to donate more money for field trips...
We trust that the PTO does the right thing--with our donations and for our kids. Maybe this time they didn't. Or maybe they just made a mistake. Either way, good for this woman for getting to the bottom of it. It's odd the PTO didn't trust someone who teaches finance at Stanford B school. When you see something, say something. That's exactly what happened here.
I wouldn't be surprised if the District and Foundation were invovled in the funny accounting at the school. Even our well-off District is strapped for cash and always asking us for money because of pension issues. Seems to me the Foundation, the Defendants, and parents are the puppets and Burmeister controls the strings.