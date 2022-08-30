Parent's lawsuit over Laurel School's PTO donations is headed to California appeals court

However, the judge ruled that alleged quid pro quo payments could jeopardize the PTO's tax-exempt status. The district argued that the anti-SLAPP motion exempted it from that claim.

In late May, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Nancy L. Fineman dismissed some of Foroughi's claims based on an Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) motion. SLAPP suits are intended to silence free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press .

Principal Linda Creighton filed for an appeal of the case in the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco on July 26.

Parent Jaclyn Foroughi filed the suit in March 2021 , claiming that when she raised her concerns, the PTO and principal of the school, which has campuses in Menlo Park and Atherton, retaliated against her and her family.

Foroughi is the mother of five children, three of whom have attended Laurel School, and is a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

"The district unequivocally supports Laurel's principal, Linda Creighton, and Laurel’s volunteer parent leaders," said Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) spokesperson Parke Treadway in an email. "MPCSD believes that the claims being made by a former Laurel parent in this suit are not supported by the evidence. The legal system exists to resolve disputes and to add reasonability when emotions are high. We trust the legal system to do what it is designed to do — to recognize which controversies are valid and which are not."

Judge Fineman agreed with school officials that they didn't breach their fiduciary duties by "bullying" and/or "intimidating" Foroughi and other PTO members and for failing to investigate those claims, according to the May 27 order.

A quid pro quo contribution is a payment made to a charity partly as a donation and partly for goods or services, according to the IRS. For example, if a donor gives a charity $100 and receives a concert ticket worth $40, the $40 value of the ticket is not tax-deductible.

These fees should have been ineligible for corporate matching funds since they were not actually donations — paying for a field trip does not meet the IRS definition because the donor receives a tangible benefit — like a field trip to Outdoor Ed camp, according to the suit.

Foroughi's complaint alleges that while serving for four months as financial secretary for the nonprofit volunteer-led Laurel PTO starting in August 2019, she discovered parents paid field trip fees as "donations," or through quid pro quo payments, to the school so that their employers could match the funds.

Parent's lawsuit over Laurel School's PTO donations is headed to California appeals court