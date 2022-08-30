Opponents kick off campaign against ballot initiative stripping Menlo Park council of rezoning powers

Margarita Méndez said she got involved through Menlo Together’s biking tours of housing element sites, where housing development is being considered over the next eight years. She teaches in Palo Alto but is a resident of Menlo Park, and said she believes that Measure V should not pass due to housing needs in the Bay Area.

Those of us who work in schools are incredibly responsible people. ... and some of these arguments that have been made make it seem like we are going to be people who are going to bring crime and filth or be dangerous drivers.

MPNAH members held an information session Sunday, Aug. 28, at Belle Haven Elementary school to make their case against Measure V to residents, with speeches from Council member Cecilia Taylor, Ravenswood City School District Superintendent Gina Sudaria, and Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School teacher Andrea Reyna. The event also had tables to cover topics related to volunteer organizing, climate impacts through Climate Resilient Communities and the racial implications as seen through the lens of "The Color of Law," a book by Richard Rothstein that looks at how government policies contributed to segregation throughout American history.

Proponents of the bill, including Menlo Balance, a local group that sponsored the initiative, say that it will keep streets safer from increased traffic and make developers work with residents. But critics say the bill could heavily delay the development of affordable housing and prevent Menlo Park from reaching its state-mandated housing goals.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Menlo Park. The initiative seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing, with all proposed changes having to go to before voters at a regular election.

“Those of us who work in schools are incredibly responsible people. We, of course, have to pass background checks ... we work with children. People who are bus drivers have to be responsible drivers. People who are custodians maintain the facilities of our schools," she said. "We work with children and some of these arguments that have been made make it seem like we are going to be people who are going to bring crime and filth or be dangerous drivers.”

Reyna says she is also motivated to fight Measure V because it could have statewide effects, and that the same idea could be introduced in other cities.

“(Highway) 101 segregates the Belle Haven community from the rest of Menlo Park and the bulk of housing development is in the Belle Haven community,” Reyna said. “When really the best solution for development -- full stop -- especially housing, would be in all of Menlo Park, and not just in the community of color.”

Outside of the benefit to the school community, residents are also worried about the legality of the initiative passing, as it could impede Menlo Park in reaching state requirements for housing development as laws such as the Housing Element Law require that cities not put heavy constraints on the development of housing. According to Reyna, the issue could also impact Menlo Park’s demographics, as she sees heavy development in Belle Haven, a majority non-white neighborhood.

“We want teachers to be part of communities because it makes for stronger schools,” Méndez said. “And if our teachers are commuting from far away ... they're not going to come back to school for an event that requires like a 12-hour day if they’re staying at school.”

The old Flood School site has become a cornerstone of the fight between proponents and opponents of Measure V, despite the bill’s citywide effects. There has been heavy debate over a proposed 90-unit affordable housing development for teachers and staff in the Ravenswood City School District at the vacant campus, which is in an area zoned for single-family homes and would be directly impacted by the measure.

Opponents kick off campaign against ballot initiative stripping Menlo Park council of rezoning powers

Measure V aims to preserve single-family zoning by putting denser housing projects to a citywide vote