Opponents kick off campaign against ballot initiative stripping Menlo Park council of rezoning powers

With Election Day approaching, members of Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes (MPNAH) have started canvassing and holding public events opposing the Menlo Balance initiative, which will appear on ballots as Measure V this November.
Measure V is a citizen-sponsored ballot initiative that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Menlo Park. The initiative seeks to take away the Menlo Park City Council's authority to rezone any properties that are currently zoned for single-family housing, with all proposed changes having to go to before voters at a regular election.
Proponents of the bill, including Menlo Balance, a local group that sponsored the initiative, say that it will keep streets safer from increased traffic and make developers work with residents. But critics say the bill could heavily delay the development of affordable housing and prevent Menlo Park from reaching its state-mandated housing goals.
MPNAH members held an information session Sunday, Aug. 28, at Belle Haven Elementary school to make their case against Measure V to residents, with speeches from Council member Cecilia Taylor, Ravenswood City School District Superintendent Gina Sudaria, and Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School teacher Andrea Reyna. The event also had tables to cover topics related to volunteer organizing, climate impacts through Climate Resilient Communities and the racial implications as seen through the lens of "The Color of Law," a book by Richard Rothstein that looks at how government policies contributed to segregation throughout American history.
Margarita Méndez said she got involved through Menlo Together’s biking tours of housing element sites, where housing development is being considered over the next eight years. She teaches in Palo Alto but is a resident of Menlo Park, and said she believes that Measure V should not pass due to housing needs in the Bay Area.
The old Flood School site has become a cornerstone of the fight between proponents and opponents of Measure V, despite the bill’s citywide effects. There has been heavy debate over a proposed 90-unit affordable housing development for teachers and staff in the Ravenswood City School District at the vacant campus, which is in an area zoned for single-family homes and would be directly impacted by the measure.
“We want teachers to be part of communities because it makes for stronger schools,” Méndez said. “And if our teachers are commuting from far away ... they're not going to come back to school for an event that requires like a 12-hour day if they’re staying at school.”
Reyna said she was a teacher in Palo Alto for years before moving to her local Ravenswood City School District as an elementary school teacher.
Outside of the benefit to the school community, residents are also worried about the legality of the initiative passing, as it could impede Menlo Park in reaching state requirements for housing development as laws such as the Housing Element Law require that cities not put heavy constraints on the development of housing. According to Reyna, the issue could also impact Menlo Park’s demographics, as she sees heavy development in Belle Haven, a majority non-white neighborhood.
“(Highway) 101 segregates the Belle Haven community from the rest of Menlo Park and the bulk of housing development is in the Belle Haven community,” Reyna said. “When really the best solution for development -- full stop -- especially housing, would be in all of Menlo Park, and not just in the community of color.”
Reyna says she is also motivated to fight Measure V because it could have statewide effects, and that the same idea could be introduced in other cities.
“Those of us who work in schools are incredibly responsible people. We, of course, have to pass background checks ... we work with children. People who are bus drivers have to be responsible drivers. People who are custodians maintain the facilities of our schools," she said. "We work with children and some of these arguments that have been made make it seem like we are going to be people who are going to bring crime and filth or be dangerous drivers.”
MPNAH is turning its focus to canvassing and hosting house parties to make calls to the community. Information is on its new website.
Menlo Park: The Willows
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
After reading this article I am confused, is the group opposed to Measure V "Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes" just a rename of "Menlo Together" because the Article seems to refer to Menlo Together and not the other group.
Yes, a lot of development has been in the Belle Haven neighborhood and I have heard from residents who are not happy about that. Who approved that? The Menlo Park city council is who. The majority of the council seems opposed to the views of the current residents and that is why Measure V was started in the first place. It got more than the required signatures in a very short time which seems to indicate strong support for this measure. Look at things the council is considering now or will be in the near future, more office space development like Willow Village which will not help solve the housing issues that Facebook/Meta helped cause. If the city council is serious about housing then put a complete stop to office space development until Menlo Park not only meets but exceeds the required number of housing units.
As for those who don't seem to care about the neighbors that started Measure V, go drive around the neighborhood and look at the entry/egress points for this new development.