Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.

The residents shouted at the burglars, who fled to a black Mercedes 550 four-door vehicle.

The residents described the driver as a male in his 20s, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing an orange hat, black clothing and red shoes. The passenger is described as white or Hispanic woman, in her 20s, wearing a red hoodie and black shoes.

The residents didn't report any items were taken.

Woman robbed of bracelets while walking