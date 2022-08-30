News

Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 10:11 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.

The residents shouted at the burglars, who fled to a black Mercedes 550 four-door vehicle.

The residents described the driver as a male in his 20s, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing an orange hat, black clothing and red shoes. The passenger is described as white or Hispanic woman, in her 20s, wearing a red hoodie and black shoes.

The residents didn't report any items were taken.

Woman robbed of bracelets while walking

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 2:30 p.m., a maroon Honda CR-V SUV with no license plates pulled up to a woman walking at the intersection of Belleau and Snowden avenues in Lloyden Park, according to a news bulletin.

A woman in the front passenger's seat convinced the victim to approach the car, police said. The suspect in the front passenger seat and a second suspect in the rear passenger seat put fake bracelets on the victim's arms and removed her two gold bracelets. They then drove away.

The female suspect is described as about 35 years old and possibly of Middle Eastern descent with black hair.

Via Google Maps

One of the bracelets was worth $1,000 and the other was worth $500, said Sgt. Daniel Larsen in an email.

There was a similar incident reported to police in Menlo Park on Aug. 13, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

In Redwood City earlier this month, a woman was robbed of her necklace and cellphone during Sunday morning walk, according to a Bay City News report.

There were also several strong-armed robberies in Palo Alto in May.

Detectives have not found a connection with other thefts in the area, Larsen said.

The Atherton incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 10:11 am

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.

The residents shouted at the burglars, who fled to a black Mercedes 550 four-door vehicle.

The residents described the driver as a male in his 20s, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing an orange hat, black clothing and red shoes. The passenger is described as white or Hispanic woman, in her 20s, wearing a red hoodie and black shoes.

The residents didn't report any items were taken.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 2:30 p.m., a maroon Honda CR-V SUV with no license plates pulled up to a woman walking at the intersection of Belleau and Snowden avenues in Lloyden Park, according to a news bulletin.

A woman in the front passenger's seat convinced the victim to approach the car, police said. The suspect in the front passenger seat and a second suspect in the rear passenger seat put fake bracelets on the victim's arms and removed her two gold bracelets. They then drove away.

The female suspect is described as about 35 years old and possibly of Middle Eastern descent with black hair.

One of the bracelets was worth $1,000 and the other was worth $500, said Sgt. Daniel Larsen in an email.

There was a similar incident reported to police in Menlo Park on Aug. 13, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

In Redwood City earlier this month, a woman was robbed of her necklace and cellphone during Sunday morning walk, according to a Bay City News report.

There were also several strong-armed robberies in Palo Alto in May.

Detectives have not found a connection with other thefts in the area, Larsen said.

The Atherton incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.