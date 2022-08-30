Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.
The residents shouted at the burglars, who fled to a black Mercedes 550 four-door vehicle.
The residents described the driver as a male in his 20s, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing an orange hat, black clothing and red shoes. The passenger is described as white or Hispanic woman, in her 20s, wearing a red hoodie and black shoes.
The residents didn't report any items were taken.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 2:30 p.m., a maroon Honda CR-V SUV with no license plates pulled up to a woman walking at the intersection of Belleau and Snowden avenues in Lloyden Park, according to a news bulletin.
A woman in the front passenger's seat convinced the victim to approach the car, police said. The suspect in the front passenger seat and a second suspect in the rear passenger seat put fake bracelets on the victim's arms and removed her two gold bracelets. They then drove away.
The female suspect is described as about 35 years old and possibly of Middle Eastern descent with black hair.
One of the bracelets was worth $1,000 and the other was worth $500, said Sgt. Daniel Larsen in an email.
There was a similar incident reported to police in Menlo Park on Aug. 13, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.
In Redwood City earlier this month, a woman was robbed of her necklace and cellphone during Sunday morning walk, according to a Bay City News report.
There were also several strong-armed robberies in Palo Alto in May.
Detectives have not found a connection with other thefts in the area, Larsen said.
The Atherton incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.
