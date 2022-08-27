News

Bay Area air quality advisory issued for Sunday

Smoke from Rum Creek Fire expected to impact region

by Bay City News Service

A smoky landscape is visible from Foothills Park on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

An air quality advisory is being issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday due to wildfire smoke, according to a spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from the Rum Creek Fire, burning in southwest Oregon, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday.

Isolated pockets of elevated air pollution levels are possible, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.

A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect for Sunday. Air quality is not expected to be unhealthy. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present.

Air quality management officials will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fire.

If the smell of smoke is present, air quality officials said it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure, advising when possible to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, should temperatures allow.

It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

