Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.

The drive-by shooting was believed to be targeted at four individuals in a car parked on Oak Grove Avenue at Alma Street in Menlo Park, and resulted in one victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police say officers were on the scene in two minutes and administered aid while waiting for paramedics before the victim was transported to the nearest hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ahofono has been booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, and is being held with no bail allowed. His next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office website.

The Menlo Park Police Department is still investigating and asks that anyone with information contact Det. Eddie Mazon at 650-330-6357.