Fall arts preview: Fully reopened local arts scene offers audiences a jam-packed fall calendar

Qualia Contemporary Art: "Transonic," works by Guillermo Galindo (through Sept. 2); "Collision," works by Gregory Rick. (through Sept. 2); group show featuring Zhenchen Liu, Ruijun Shen and LYU Peng (Sept. 7-Oct. 14); "Fifth Ward/Delray: Greg Edwards and Jen Everett" (Oct. 19-Dec. 2); "Solace" (Dec. 7-Feb. 10); qualiacontemporaryart.com.

Anderson Collection: "Richard Diebenkorn: A Centennial Celebration" (through Sept. 4); "Stephanie Syjuco: White Balance/Color Cast" (Sept. 18-March 5); anderson.stanford.edu/programs-exhibitions.

Cantor Arts Center: Art/Object: Contemporary Works between Mediums (Oct. 18 - Oct. 31); LJ Roberts: Carry You With Me (through Nov. 27); Yinka Shonibare CBE, RA: The American Library (through June 4, 2023), At Home/On Stage: Asian American Representation in Photography and Film (Aug. 31-Jan. 15), "East of the Pacific: Making Histories of Asian American Art" (Sept. 28-Jan. 29); museum.stanford.edu/exhibitions.

Los Altos History Museum: Countywide Children’s Art Contest (Sept. 1-Oct. 30); losaltoshistory.org/exhibit/countywide-childrens-art-contest.

Art Ventures Gallery: Regular shows by contemporary artists working in a variety of media. artventuresgallery.com/exhibitions.

Fung Collaboratives Art Kiosk: Valerie Mendoza: The Destination Cafe (Aug. 13-Sept. 25); Ilya & Emilia Kabakov They Are Flying (Oct. 1-Nov. 13); Wendy Wischer: In Search of New Growth (Nov. 19-Jan. 2; fungcollaboratives.org.

Pace Gallery: "Brice Guilbert: Fournez" (through Sept. 2); pacegallery.com.

Pamela Walsh Gallery: "Murmurations," paintings and sculpture by Patricia Rubio (ongoing through Sept. 3); "I May Bury Things in Sand and Snow," works by Sara Frantz (Sept. 10-Oct. 8); works by sculptor Bruce Beasley (Oct. 15-Nov. 26). pamelawalshgallery.com.

Djerassi Resident Artists Program: Fall sculpture hikes (Sept. 11- Nov. 27); extended sculpture hikes (Sept. 28, Oct. 13 and Nov. 12); walking meditation and sound immersion sculpture tour (Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 5); Artful Harvest benefit for resident artists program (Oct. 16); djerassi.org.

Bryant Street Gallery: "Interlude" group show (through Sept. 7); "Elemental Lattices," works by Carrie Ann Plank (opens Sept. 10); bryantstreet.com.

Community School of Music and Arts' Mohr Gallery: Cindy Stokes: Rhythms of Water (Sept. 19-Nov. 20). arts4all.org.

Gallery 9: "In the Garden: An Artist's View," works by Kathryn Hilton (Aug. 30-Sept. 30); gallery9losaltos.com.

Portola Gallery: Works by local artists. portolaartgallery.com.

Gallery House: "Woven Light" (through Aug. 28); "Worlds Revealed" (Sept. 2-Oct. 30); "Enchantment," (Nov. 2-Jan. 8); galleryhouse.art.

Viewpoints Gallery: "Big Petals," pastels by Deborah Shea (through Aug. 28); viewpointsgallery.com.

The Main Gallery: "Clarity" (through Sept. 11); themaingallery.org.

Silicon Valley Sculpture: Sculpture festival presented by Art Venture Gallery (Sept. 23-25); siliconvalleysculpture.com.

Palo Alto Festival of the Arts: Aug. 27-28; paloaltochamber.com.

Kings Mountain Art Fair: Sept 3-5; kingsmountainartfair.org.

Mountain View Art & Wine Festival: Sept. 10-11; mountainview.miramarevents.com.

Music

Fox Theatre: Christopher Duffley (Sept. 11); foxrwc.com.

Stanford Live: Here and There Festival with Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman and Julia Jacklin (Aug. 26); Smithereens Tour presented by Joji (Sept. 1); Goo Goo Dolls (Sept. 4); Madeon With Special Guest San Holo (Sept. 9); Ben Platt: The Reverie Tour (Sept. 11); Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (Sept. 13); Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton (Sept. 16); Holo Holo Music Festival with Kolohe Kai (Sept. 24); Billy Strings (Sept. 30); Silvana Estrada (Oct. 22); Sundays with the St. Lawrence (Oct. 23); Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt (Nov. 3); Hélène Grimaud (Nov. 6); Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (Nov. 7); Okaidja Afroso (Nov. 11); Meta4 Quartet (Nov. 12); Vienna Boys Choir (Nov. 28); Randall Goosby (Nov. 30); Emerson String Quartet (Dec. 3); "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" (Dec. 10); Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (Dec. 14); A Chanticleer Christmas (Dec. 15); live.stanford.edu.

Oshman Family JCC: Capriccio Chamber Orchestra (Aug. 28); An Evening of Leonard Cohen With Perla Batalla (Sept. 21); The Ultimate Blues & Rock & Roll Party with The Carvin Jones Band (Oct. 6); paloaltojcc.org.

Shoreline Amphitheatre: Kidz Bop Live (Sept. 2); Keith Urban (Sept 3.); El Puro Party (Sept. 4); Alice in Chains & Breaking Benjamin (Sept. 5); Imagine Dragons (Sept. 8); Sammy Hagar and the Circle & George Thorogood (Sept. 9); Morgan Wallen & Hardy (Sept. 16); Dave Matthews Band (Sept. 17); The Doobie Brothers (Sept. 27); Odesza (Sept. 30, Oct. 1); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers (Oct. 5); Rufus Du Sol (Oct. 7); Florence and The Machine (Oct. 9); Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas and Larkin Poe (Oct. 14); mountainviewamphitheater.com.

Earthwise Productions: Pablo Cruise (Sept. 3); Johnny A (Sept. 9); Tammy Hall (Sept. 10); Steve Poltz (Sept. 28); Mads Tolling (Sept. 29); Trio Paz (Oct. 6); Marley's Ghost (Oct. 7); Clarinetist Ben Goldberg and guitarist Liberty Ellman (Oct. 14); holiday show (Dec. 18); earthwiseproductions.live.

Redwood Symphony: 38th Season Opener (Sept. 24); Halloween Family Concert 2022 (Oct. 30); The Heavenly Life (Nov. 19); Rendering Glass (Nov. 20); redwoodsymphony.org.

The Guild Theatre: Pride & Joy (Aug. 26); Zepparella (Aug. 27); Riekes at the Guild Benefit Concert (Aug. 28); Yellowood Junction (Sept. 9); Super Diamond - The Neil Diamond Tribute (Sept. 10); Glen Phillips of Toad The Wet Sprocket (Sept. 16); The Blasters (Sept. 17); Adriana Calcanhotto (Sept. 20); Mustache Harbor (Sept. 23); The War and Treaty (Sept. 24); SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter (Sept. 27); Live Band Karaoke with Hair Supply (Sept. 30); The Wallflowers (Oct. 2-3); Matt Nathanson (Oct. 6); Joe Pug (Oct. 15); Pink Talking Fish (Oct. 28); The Mother Hips (Oct. 29); Cool Water Canyon (Nov. 4); Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats (Nov. 12); Aaron Lee Tasjan (Nov. 17); Social Distortion (Nov. 18-22); Terrapin Family Band featuring Eric Krasno and special guest Peter Rowan (Nov. 23) Watkins Family Hour (Dec. 2); Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan (Dec. 10); guildtheatre.com.

Palo Alto Philharmonic: Baroque Concert (Sept. 10); Festive Dances (Oct. 22); Fall Chamber Concert (Nov. 12); Heinrich Schütz (Dec. 3 - Dec. 5); Glories of Nature (Dec. 10); paphil.org.

Schola Cantorum: ¡Amor! (Nov. 4); A Celebration of Carols (Dec. 11); scholacantorum.org.

Cal Bach Society: Die Familie Bach (Oct. 8-Oct.10); Plaisirs Baroques (Oct. 15); Christmas in the British Isles (Dec. 3); calbach.org.

San Francisco Early Music Society: Alkemie (Sept. 30); New Esterházy Quartet (Nov. 4); sfems.org.

[email protected]: "The End/So Beautiful and Free" focus residency with pianist Gilles Vonsattel (Dec. 2-3); musicatmenlo.org.

Nova Vista Symphony: "Fate and Redemption" (Sept. 25); holiday concert (Dec. 3); novavista.org.

Mountain View Center for Performing Arts: Soaring Dragon Endeavors' "White Sky, Falling Dragon" (through Sept. 4); mountainview.gov.

Filoli: Sunset Session: AJ Lee & Blue Summit (Sept. 14); filoli.org.

Community School of Music and Arts: United States Air Force Band of the Golden West (Aug. 27); Juanito Pascal Trio (Sept. 17); Haruka Fujii Trio — Sound of Japan (Oct. 8); saxophonist Steven Banks (Oct. 22); Alex Schmitt plays the Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I (Nov. 5); jazz pianist Gerald Clayton (Dec. 3); CSMA Merit Scholars Holiday Concert (Dec. 10). arts4all.org.

Gamble Garden: The New Acoustic Collective album release party. (Sept. 4); Annemarie Ballinger sings "Gershwin and Friends" (Oct. 16); gamblegarden.org.

Ives Collective: Fall program (Sept. 30); ivescollective.org.

Dance

Peninsula Ballet Theatre: Gregory Amato's "Carmina Burana" (Sept. 24-25); Hip-Hop Halloween (Oct. 29-30); Nutcracker Sweets, abridged production for young families (Dec. 3-4); Classical Nutcracker (Dec. 16-17); Hip-Hop Nutcracker (Dec. 17-18); peninsulaballet.org.

Mountain View Center for Performing Arts: Smuin Contemporary Ballet Series 1 (Sept. 16-18); Flamenco Society of San Jose's Festival Siempre Flamenco (Sept. 24); mountainview.gov.

Oshman Family JCC: Bridgman | Packer Dance "Ghost Factory" (Nov. 5); paloaltojcc.org.

Stanford Live: Circa — Leviathan (Sept. 30-Oct. 1); Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan (Oct. 6); Transverse Orientation (Dec. 9-10); live.stanford.edu.

Theater and opera

Los Altos Stage Company: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (Sept. 8-Oct. 2); "The Secret Garden" (Dec. 1-23); losaltosstage.org.

Palo Alto Players: "School of Rock - The Musical" (Aug. 26-Sept. 11); "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Nov. 4-20); paplayers.org.

The Pear Theatre: "Bull in a China Shop" (Sept. 9-Oct. 2) running in repertory with "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" (Sept. 9-Oct. 2); Silicon Valley Fringe Festival presented by Harmony Werx (November); "Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune" (Dec. 1-18); thepear.org.

Peninsula Youth Theatre - Silicon Valley: "The SpongeBob Musical" (Nov. 12-20); pytnet.org.

Stanford Live: "The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist," an opera in seven movements (Oct. 14-15); Why Not Theatre's "Prince Hamlet" (Oct. 27-28); live.stanford.edu.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris" (through Sept. 11); "Little Shop of Horrors" (Nov. 30-Dec. 24); theatreworks.org.

West Bay Opera: La traviata (Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 22-23); wbopera.org.

Upstage Theater: "Lilacs in the Rain" (Oct. 21-23); upstagetheater.net.

Author events

Books Inc. Mountain View: Chet Haase, "Androids: The Team that Built the Android Operating System" (Aug. 30); Ellen Barker, "East of Troost" (Sept. 6), Esther Erman, "Rebecca of Salerno" (Sept. 13), Rita Cameron, "The House Party" (Sept. 14); Tim McCanna, "Peach and Plum, Here We Come!" (Sept. 24); Amisha Gurbani, "Mumbai Modern" (Oct. 6); booksinc.net/Peninsula-Books-Inc.Events.

Books Inc. Palo Alto: Yogesh Soni, "Digital Belonging" (Sept. 22); Peter Gibb, "Mindful Conversation" (Oct. 4); Rick Glaze, "Spanish Pieces of Eight" (Oct. 5), Jennifer Chambliss Bertman and Sally Engelfried, "Sisterhood of Sleuths" (Oct. 8); Robin Chapman, "The Valley of Heart's Delight" (Oct. 15); Lisa L. Lewis and Sarah W. Jaffee, "The Sleep-Deprived Teen" and "Wanting What's Best" (Oct. 17); Bruce Overby "The Cyclone Release" (Nov. 15); booksinc.net/Peninsula-Books-Inc.Events.

Kepler's Books: Leila Mottley, "Nightcrawling" (Sept. 2); Keely Parrack in conversation with Stephanie Kuehn, "Don't Let in the Cold" (Sept. 6); Kalyn Josephson in conversation with Lisa Moore Ramée, "Ravenfall" (Sept. 8); Kerri Maniscalco, "Kingdom of the Feared" (Sept. 27); Veronica Roth, "Poster Girl" (Oct. 25); keplers.org.

Oshman Family JCC: Anna Voloshyna, "BUDMO!: Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen" (Sept. 10); Robert Steinberg, "How Architecture Tells" (Nov. 3); Jodi Kantor, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and Author: "She Said" (Dec. 3); paloaltojcc.org.

Mountain View Library: "‘Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World," author talk with Dr. Michele Borba (Sept. 8); "Sci-Fi September: The Rise and Reign of the Mammals," (Sept. 10, Sept. 14); "Author Talk with Simon Winchester," (Sept. 20); "Sci-Fi September: Author Talk with Annalee Newitz," (Sept. 22); "Trust: Author Talk with Hernan Diaz," (Sept. 27); "Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty - Author Talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura," (Oct. 13); "Where The Children Take Us: Author Talk with Zain E. Asher," (Oct. 18); "The Diamond Eye: Author Talk with Kate Quinn," (Oct. 24); "The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR: Author Talk with Lisa Napoli," (Nov. 2); "Lessons in Chemistry: Author Talk with Bonnie Garmus," (Nov. 10); mountainview.libcal.com.

Palo Alto Library: Conversation and Q&A with Joanna Ho (Aug. 27); paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

Comedy

Stanford Live: Ana Gasteyer (Dec. 7); live.stanford.edu.

Mountain View Center for Performing Arts: Socially Inept Roast of Silicon Valley (Sept. 9); mountainview.gov.

Fox Theatre: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (Aug. 26); foxrwc.com.

Film

Doc5 Film Festival: (The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park, Sept. 7); guildtheatre.com.

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival: Held online Oct. 23-Nov. 6; svjff.org.

United Nations Association Film Festival: Various venues in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and San Francisco, Oct. 20-30; unaff.org.